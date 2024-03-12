A racing model has always graced every serious Porsche series, whether it’s the 911 or recently the Cayman and Boxster. In the past, something extra could be ordered to crown the RS badge: The Weissach Package. Named after the location of Porsche’s Development Centre, this option always included ingredients for special sportiness. And one had to pay a premium for it, with the Weissach Package adding several tens of thousands to the already expensive RS price.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT rewrites the rules. Firstly, it is the first non-RS with an optional Weissach Package. Secondly, it comes at no additional cost. Probably because the list of omitted parts in the E-sports car is particularly long, significantly reducing the practical value of the sedan. But let’s take it step by step.

With 1,108 hp, the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT not only sets a new benchmark, but it also translates it into lap times. It sets records at Laguna Seca and the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. In the Eifel region, it even comes within two seconds of the Rimac Nevera, which delivers almost double the power and is a pure prototype. However, like the Croatian car, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package is also only a two-seater.

Instead of a rear bench seat, the Weissach Taycan only has a nice carbon storage shelf. Insulation, rear speakers, even the Sport Chrono clock on the dashboard, and the electrically opening charging flap for the CCS plug are omitted. The Weissach sheds over 70 kilograms compared to the Turbo GT, which in turn is 75 kg lighter than the regular Turbo S. In return, it features milled forged wheels, lightweight ceramic brakes with newly golden callipers, and an active suspension system.

The heart of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the new silicon carbide inverter. It can channel currents of 900 amps, enabling an attack power of 1,108 hp and 1,340 Nm. In regular operation, it produces 789 hp and, in overboost mode during launch control, an impressive 1,033 hp. This propels the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package to 100 km/h in just 2.2 seconds.

Without the package, it takes 2.3 seconds. The sprint to 200 km/h is even more remarkable, completed in 6.4 seconds. The top speed reaches up to 305 km/h. However, it’s better not to ask about the range in this case.

Like the freshly updated Taycan series models, the Turbo GT gets the over 100 kWh-capacity Performance Plus battery. This top model achieves a range of 555 kilometres and boasts the same rapid charging capability of up to 320 kW at its peak. No series-produced electric car charges faster.

Porsche is also in a hurry with the customer launch. In the next few weeks, the first Turbo GTs should be delivered to customers. Prices in the UK start £186,300. But one thing is for sure with Porsche: even if the Weissach Package comes at no extra cost, the options list is still lengthy.