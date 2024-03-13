Bugatti has officially confirmed the introduction of a V16 hybrid powertrain, replacing the venerable W16 engine in its upcoming model. The automotive world is abuzz with excitement.

The much-anticipated hybrid hypercar, slated to succeed the Chiron, has been the subject of widespread speculation. Bugatti recently tantalised enthusiasts with a video showcasing the engine’s potent roar, encased in carbon fiber. This hybrid system, as indicated by Bugatti executives, marries traditional combustion with electric power.

At present, Bugatti remains tight-lipped on further specifications. Nonetheless, industry whispers suggest Cosworth’s hand in crafting the new 8.3-liter behemoth. This naturally aspirated engine might reach dizzying revs, hinted at in Bugatti’s video. Insiders speculate the engine’s 9,000 rpm capability and synergy with three electric motors, yielding an astounding 1,800 horsepower. Yet, as of now, Bugatti only verifies the V16 hybrid nature of the powertrain. Therefore, approach additional claims cautiously until official disclosures emerge.

Reflecting on Bugatti’s pioneering spirit, the brand experimented with a monumental W18 engine back in 1999. The 18/3 Chiron and the EB 218 sedan both showcased this engineering marvel at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Cadillac V-16 of 1930 first heralded the V16 engine in production cars. Subsequent nods to this configuration include Cadillac’s 2003 Sixteen concept and the 2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX concept. Despite the elusive Devel Sixteen and prototypes like the BMW 7 Series Goldfisch and a Bentley Mulsanne V16, the most renowned V16 remains the 1991 Cizeta-Moroder V16T.

Beyond its engine, the French marque’s latest creation is expected to be a fresh design chapter, not just an evolution of its predecessors, the Veyron and Chiron. Marking the last design by Bugatti’s Achim Anscheidt, the model ushers in a new era under Frank Heyl’s creative direction. Despite its imminent unveiling, prospective owners must exercise patience, with production and delivery slated for 2026. Bugatti currently focuses on completing the Mistral roadster and the Bolide, both featuring the last W16 engines. However, the new model’s V16 setup is far from a compromise, promising an unmatched automotive experience.

Poised to redefine luxury hypercars, Bugatti’s next creation embodies the marque’s enduring legacy – a vehicle designed not just for today or tomorrow, but “pour l’éternité” (for eternity).