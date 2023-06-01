This is The Limited Edition, Germany Only Volkswagen Golf R 333

“The Golf R 333 is the first R model with a specification predefined by us that leaves no customer wishes regarding performance unfulfilled – thanks to its extensive equipment,” says Hakim Halimi, Head of Product Marketing at Volkswagen R.

This is the Golf R 333 and you can’t have one, unless you live in Germany, and already have one ordered as all 333 are more than likely to have been accounted for, even with the €76,410 price tag… yikes. So what does that Porsche Cayman price tag get you? Well, there’s now the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 engine as the standard Golf R 333, but now it pumps punches out 328bhp (333PS) and 309lb ft: an increase over the 319bhp base R.

Golf R 333 1 of 10

The characteristics of the R333 include R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which not only distributes the power between the front and rear axles but also between the two rear wheels. This enhances the sporty nature of the car, especially during cornering. Moreover, the Drift and Special driving profiles, specifically designed for the Nürburgring racetrack, provide extra enjoyment when driving outside public roads. To further emphasize the motorsports character of this special edition model, it is equipped with the R Performance exhaust system from Akrapovič, featuring titanium rear silencers, and black 19-inch Estoril wheel rims with semi-slick tires. Finally, the top speed has been raised to 270 km/h.

the optimised engine tuning means that the load change response is extremely spontaneous. The turbocharger is preloaded to keep it at a constant speed during partial-load driving. This then allows faster power development for subsequent acceleration. The open throttle valve in overrun phases also improves dynamics and performance on the road. When the driver takes their foot off the accelerator and then accelerates again, this allows faster build-up of the engine torque and noticeably improves the engine’s responsiveness. With an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, the Golf R 333 Limited Edition delivers the best-in-class value (compared with key competitors).

The paintwork in Lime Yellow Metallic extends the colour range for the Golf R, which comprises Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect. “With the special exterior colour, black-painted roof and design decals with 333 logo on the sides, this Golf R will be offered in a combination that is unique up to now,” says Halimi. “It is the first Volkswagen R model with a strict limitation to 333 units and with a sequentially numbered badge in the interior.”

The Golf R has cult status. Since 2002, more than 250,000 orders have been placed for the bestseller from Volkswagen R. “The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is extremely important for our brand,” says Peter Jost, Head of Marketing & Sales, Volkswagen R. “It is precisely such limited and high-performance vehicles that turbocharge the Volkswagen R brand – a genuine eye-catcher and extremely attractive. Every customer can be sure that they have an extremely rare vehicle and a potential collector’s item in their garage.”

The special edition can be ordered in German dealerships from Friday, 2 June. The vehicles will be delivered in October this year. Production of all 333 vehicles in Wolfsburg is scheduled for September this year so that the first models can be handed over to customers from October. In addition, a customer event in the Autostadt is planned for all buyers of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition who pick up their vehicle in Wolfsburg (Germany) in October.