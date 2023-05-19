In 1997, BMW stunned the press and visitors to the IAA a closed version of the Z3 Roadster, the Z3 M Coupe, a car which had no successor, until today, it seems, when at the opening of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023, BMW pulled the sheets off of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé.

The closed two-seater, which was developed for one-off production (hmm, we have our fingers crossed this may be reconsidered!), continues the tradition of BMWs of old: being a timeless symbol of freedom on four wheels and the joy of travelling together. BMW Design has transformed the conventional form of a sophisticated sports car by introducing a shooting brake concept. Inside the vehicle, meticulously designed leather surfaces sourced from renowned Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau establish a lavish atmosphere. The space located behind the seats offers generous storage capacity for impromptu getaways, and the accompanying luggage is uniquely tailored at the esteemed Schedoni leather workshop in Modena.

“The BMW Concept Touring Coupé celebrates the original Sheer Driving Pleasure,” says Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW Design. “A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future.”

The hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind BMW Concept Touring Coupé unites a body concept steeped in tradition with the technology of a purist modern-day sports car. Its proportions and name are reminiscent of the BMW 328 Touring Coupé that won the Mille Miglia endurance race back in 1940. The functionality of the shooting-brake concept is a nod to the BMW 02 Series model variants of the early 1970s, which featured “Touring” in their name to distinguish them from sedans. The styling of the signets on the rear and inside this unique vehicle was inspired by the model inscription of this historic predecessor. The BMW Concept Touring Coupé is powered by the brand’s hallmark six-cylinder in-line engine.

Being a concept the focus is, naturally of design. The distinguishing feature of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé is its expertly crafted rear section. Derived from the smooth lines of the roof that seamlessly blend with the rear side panels, this design accentuates the car’s athletic shoulders. The flat rear window and clearly defined body surfaces further highlight the vehicle’s sturdy presence.

When observed side on, the BMW-typical interpretation of shooting-brake proportions is evident. The long bonnet, sleek roof contours, and commanding rear section come together to create a distinct two-box design. Additionally, the elongated side window graphic, complemented by the Hofmeister kink and flared rear wheel arches, emphasise sporty elegance.

The elegant, eye-catching design continues on the interior. The interior ambiance of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé is defined by the customary driver orientation in the cockpit, with particular focus on the choice of materials, colour scheme, and workmanship.

The exclusive two-tone option from Italian leather workshop Poltrona Frau divides the interior horizontally into two distinct colour segments: The upper section features a dark brown tone that aids concentration while driving, while the lower section incorporates a light saddle brown to bring comfort and warmth to the interior.

Precise perforations, along with braided leather straps for the seat valances and slide bar, accentuate the artisanal character of the interior. It seamlessly combines traditional craftsmanship of the highest caliber with modern design principles. The luggage, exclusively designed for the BMW Concept Touring Coupé by the well-established Schedoni leather workshop in Modena, also showcases high-quality workmanship and meticulous attention to detail.

BMW insist this is merely a concept, but they also have a habit of using these concepts to gauge public opinion on ideas we may well see make production some day. Fingers crossed for this one!