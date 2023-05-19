Ah, Goodwood! As magical places in the automotive world go, Goodwood is up there with the Nurburgring and The Motor Valley in Bologna as must visit destination for any petrolhead. The Motor Circuit is one of the great unaltered race tracks and is awash with history, stories and beauty. It is also the focal point of so many events which each have their own feel and attraction. We were at the circuit just a few weeks ago for Speedweek and more recently, the 80th edition of the Members Meeting which celebrated the 75th anniversary of racing at Goodwood and focus on the 60th anniversary of the 911.

Porsche pulled out all of the stops with no less than 19 historic race cars taking to the circuit to mark the occasion. Notable cars in attendance include the Targa Florio winning 1973 911 Carrera 2.8 RSR, 1974 911 RSR 3.0, 935/78, four(!) 911 GT2 Rs, and the Le Mans winning 1998 911 GT1. It is fair to say it was a monumental gathering, words struggle to do it justice, the highlights video will almost be able to do it justice.

Goodwood are on a roll and the 2023 Festival of Speed is shaping up to be no less exciting with McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing have all confirmed their attendance. Furthermore, Sebastian Vettel will take to the Goodwood Hill in a number of cars from his personal collection, including his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8. Well known as a fan of motorsport history, it is no surprise that his own collection features these iconic cars from the careers of two of the sport’s most celebrated figures.

Ahead of his return to Goodwood for the 2023 Festival of Speed, Sebastian Vettel said: “It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend. I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Porsche have been confirmed as the celebrated marque at the Festival of Speed, no surprise given the 75th anniversary of the brand. In other big news, Goodwood announced a multi-year partnership with global manufacturer, Pirelli, to be the exclusive tyre partner for the annual flagship event. Pirelli will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exhibition spaces that will illustrate key elements of the company: 150 years of evolution in high-tech products, racing spirit, art and culture, and sustainability. One of the spaces will be dedicated to the iconic P Zero family of tyres, where three new products will be previewed to mark the imminent renewal of Pirelli’s entire high end range.

The Duke of Richmond, said: “Pirelli has an outstanding reputation for excellence and innovation, qualities that make them a welcome addition as a Goodwood partner. As the leader in the prestige tyre market and the official supplier of tyres to F1, the pinnacle of motor racing, we are excited to have them on board for the 30th anniversary of Festival of Speed.

All that remains is to mark the 13th-16th July in you calendar and to, of course, buy your tickets! We cannot wait to see that FoS 2023 has in store. Stay tuned for a full rundown of the event soon after.