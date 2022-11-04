Last year we reviewed Genesis GV80 SUV and, like most Genesis vehicles, we really liked it. So when Genesis offered us some seat time in their new GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige, we eagerly accepted. There’s a distinct theme in Genesis naming system and if the GV70 was the SUV equivalent of their G70 sport sedan, we really wanted to check it out.

The design is…um, busy. Maybe it’s the big shield-shaped grille. Maybe it’s the waffle fry wheel finish. Maybe it’s the hint of Porsche 928 through the C-pillar and smoothly wrapped tail. Whatever it is, it comes across as a bit silly after the more refined models that Genesis has brought forth. It’s as if someone was trying to inject some youthful design excitement into it and overdid it. Still, there are many more less attractive SUV’s on the market, so we’ll give Genesis a pass. Some of the design cues are quite tasteful.

The inside however is a bit more refined. Red leather and black quality plastic combine in unique shapes and styling cues to create a rather exciting interior. The backseat passengers have plenty of legroom. All the creature comforts are here – heated and ventilated seats; a large infotainment display that, when not in use, displays epic nature scenes in the weather that you’re experiencing, sounds of nature to soothe and relax passengers during long night drives (my wife was partial to “Lively Forest”). Like all Genesis vehicles, you could comfortably live in it for weeks on end while traveling the country.

The 3.5L turbocharged V6 provides an impressive 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. It’s capable of propelling the large SUV rather quickly to legal freeway speeds (and beyond!) and provides good torque and passing power throughout the entire rev range while returning decent mileage figures. Power is transmitted through an 8-speed automatic transmission to the AWD system that should give it plenty of grip in inclement conditions.

The steering is light but intuitive and quick.

The large monobloc brake calipers and massive disk brakes do a superb job of hauling the heavy machine down from speed with solid pedal feel. No mushy or vague brake pedal here. Pedal effort is linear and direct, with excellent feedback.

The multilink suspension does a fantastic job of absorbing road imperfections while providing an agile and sporting feel. Really, the driving experience is flawless. There really isn’t anything to complain about and plenty to praise. Genesis builds an excellent car and the GV70 is no exception. It certainly feels sportier, quicker, and more agile than the larger GV80.

Our GV70 came with the “Sport Advanced Package” which provided nothing sport related – simply an assortment of electronic and luxury extras – and the “Sport Prestige Package” which provided an electronic limited-slip differential and more trim extras, including the waffle fry wheels. The total for these two trim packages totaled nearly $10,000 that you could easily shave off the as-tested $65,000 price tag making it a $55,000 car, which seems pretty reasonable. Even at $65,000, it’s not priced unreasonably.

There are sportier SUV’s but none that try to please the driver and passenger as much as the Genesis GV70. There are some creative creature comforts that set it apart from the competition and that’s to be applauded. But it’s the fun-to-drive aspect that really appeals to us.