It’s hard to believe that the Porsche Panamera is 10 years old. The production version debuted at the Auto Shanghai International Automobile Show in 2009. It was a controversial design back then. It has mellowed in recent years, yet it has also proved a massive sales success, shifting 251,000 models.
The Porsche Panamera 10th Anniversary Editions have been revealed to celebrate the milestone. The special edition package is available for the four Panamera 4 models; the Saloon and Sport Turismo models of the Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.
Each example will get a ‘Panamera 10’ badge repeated on the interior and the exterior. White-gold decorative stitching will punctuate the interior leather.
The Porsche Panamera 10th Anniversary Editions will get new 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss White Gold Metallic.
A huge amount of additional equipment will also be bundled in; LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, Park Assist, panoramic roof system, privacy glass, heated 14-way comfort seats and the BOSE Surround Sound system.
The special edition models will also receive adaptive three-chamber air suspension, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus.
The catch? The Porsche Panamera 10th Anniversary Edition will only be made available in Germany.
