Bugatti have taken a very special title with the unveiling of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire – the most expensive new car ever sold. As you would imagine, La Voiture Noire, is based the the Bugatti Chrion.

Under the rear hatch sits an unmodified 1,500 hp, eight-litre W16 engine with 1,600 Nm of torque. Performance figures have not been announced, however, we suspect the owner has no plans to test these. It will likely join a private collection to be seen by the public only on special occasions.

The styling is certainly splitting opinion. There are significant changes to the look of the car with new headlights mounted much further up the body, much like the Divo. The design has been Inspired by Jean Bugatti’s iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of the most beautiful and valuable cars in existence. At the rear there is a curvy light beam, which reminds us of the McLaren P1, and no less that six exhausts!

For more info on the new 1 of 1 Bugatti "La Voiture Noire", check our earlier article here.