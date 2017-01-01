Pagani will have one of the hottest supercar launches this year with the Pagani Huayra Roadster. Prior to the official launch (now less than 3 months away) we can reveal a set of renders discovered online which purport to show the Huayra Roadster from a number of different view points and in different colours.

It has now been confirmed that the Huayra Roadster will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. Pagani began their official marketing drive last night with a teaser image of the test mule’s front splitter.

Pagani Huayra Roadster 1 of 2

The Pagani Huayra Roadster in the picture shows a complete red example with a number of unique features. The taillights for example have been given a set of aerodynamic flics, there is a new diffuser and a brand new set of side skirts. The roof is widely expected to be a removable hardtop although the image does not reveal any specifics.

The renders also reveal the new glasshouse layout with tall buttresses fitted with rows of venting. The render reveals that the front gets a front splitter similar in style to the Tempesta package. Otherwise, the official teaser image does not give much away!

We can’t wait to see the finish product.