The Porsche 911 R was highly sought after. Following Porsche’s decision to offer the GT3 models with only a PDK transmission and no manual option, owners were desperate for a high performance manual option. This desperation has pushed prices of used Porsche 911 R’s through the roof!

We recently heard about a yellow Porsche 911 R being offered by a California-based dealership for just short of $1 million! It looks to be fairly unique as most other cars come finished in white with retro stripes running down the middle. This particular car is bright yellow with no stripes, a black leather interior, yellow piping and the classic dogtooth-style cloth seats.

We’ve seen a few for sale recently both in the US and in Europe. Bonhams sold an early example this year at its Zoute sale for the price of €483,000 and we have seen them trading at as little as €390,000 elsewhere. The pricing for this example seems ridiculously high and if we had to guess, we suspect it would sell for a lot less than the listed price. Still, it shows the value of limited edition models!

2016 Porsche 911R in yellow! Priced at $999,999. Contact us today for more information. #Porsche #911R #newportcoastexotics A photo posted by Newport Coast Exotics (@newportcoastexotics) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Porsche have produced just 991 copies of the Porsche 911 R. On paper it is a GT3 RS with no wing, yet the attraction is in the driving experience. The Porsche 911 R got a new six-speed gearbox which was unavailable for the GT3 and GT3 RS models. It used the existing transmission casing but featured new internals Customers were also able to specify an optional lightweight single-mass flywheel.

The Porsche 911 R was so successful that we understand Porsche are planning to reintroduce the manual gearbox option to the Porsche 991 GT3 for its facelift!