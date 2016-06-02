A Ferrari LaFerrari has been put up for sale in the United Kingdom.

The LaFerrari in question is being offered for sale by William Loughran and features only 73 miles on the odometer since new. The car is finished in Rosso Corsa with a Nero roof and Nero leather interior.

Ferrari LaFerrari for sale 1 of 10

Optional extras fitted on the car include large racing seats, telemetry kit, front axle lift system as well as a handful of other options.

The selling price is listed as Price on Request, however we expect the final selling price to be well into the 7 figures as LaFerrari’s are extremely rare on the private market.

As a reminder, the LaFerrari features a 6.3-litre V12 engine mated to an advanced KY-KERS system. All up, the Italian hybrid hypercar delivers a brutal 950 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. Combine this with a claimed dry kerb weight of just 1255 kg and on paper, you have the makings of an astonishing car.