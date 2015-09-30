The white Lamborghini Aventador which crashed and split in two in 2013, is currently up for sale.

The owner has put it up for sale at $125,000 but it will be interesting to see who comes up to purchase this wreck. Before we start talking about the price someone will have to spend to repair it, it will have to be seen whether the car can even be fixed. Someone may just purchase the vehicle to sell off the functioning parts at the best possible price (as it happens with many totaled vehicles).

In case you didn’t know, the Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 700 hp (515 kW) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque. The power is transmitted to all the wheels of the car via a 7-speed ISR transmission. The Aventador can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h.