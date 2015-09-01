1. Forza Motorsports 6

Forza Motorsport 6 is another highly anticipated game that is scheduled for September 2015 release on XBox One. New to the game is the wet-weather racing. To make this as realistic as possible the developers visited real world tracks to identify where water puddles are formed.

Forza 6 launches with a record breaking 450 cars and 26 tracks. Over 60 car makes have been confirmed so far, and race cars from leading series such as FIA WEC, WTCC, BTCC, V8 Supercars, F1 and Formula E are also included in Forza 6. New tracks include COTA, Brands Hatch, Lime Rock Park, Daytona Speedway, Monza and Watkins Glen.

Our most anticipated number 1 race game for 2015/2016!

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platform: XBox One

Other upcoming racing games

GT7

Gran Turismo 7 is still under development, the release date is still unknown but multiple sources say it will come in 2016 or 2017.



Timeless Sim Racing Games

The following sim racing games have been with us for a while but due to their nature of realistic racing, they still make it to the list as some of the best racing games if not the best.

iracing

iRacing.com is one of the most famous sim-racing games and just like Assetto Cars its only currently available on PC. For those looking to enjoy a substantial amount of real racing then this is one of those games that provides close to reality sensations. The latest stable release was put up in June 2015. Due to extensive research and big partnerships the game enjoys a full potential of launching industry trends. It has however been criticized for its nature of being quite expensive.



rFactor 2

Its one of the earliest sim-racing games with experienced developers who have been involved in military projects from as early as the 90s. It was released in 2013 albeit with various mods over time. Its used by many real-life professional racing teams including NASCAR and F1.



GT Legends

Its a present day racing game for historic cars sharing the same graphics and physics engine with rFactor. Noteworthy, the game has been praised for its excellent graphics.