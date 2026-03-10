Powered by

Audi RS 3 Sportback competition limited

The Final Lap: New Audi RS3 Competition Limited

By Stefan Grundhoff

The Audi RS3 is approaching the end of its lifecycle. Fans of the charismatic five-cylinder engine, with its distinctive 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, should not wait too long. The compact performance icon will soon disappear from the line-up. One possible farewell choice is the RS3 Competition Limited, although the price premium is considerable.

Time is running out for RS3 enthusiasts. Audi is offering the limited-edition RS3 Competition Limited, restricted to 750 units worldwide. While the special model does not deliver additional power, it still has everything required to capture the hearts of compact performance fans. The edition celebrates the 50th anniversary of Audi’s five-cylinder engine and focuses on exclusive equipment rather than extra output.

The familiar 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine produces 294 kW (400 PS) and is paired with a coilover suspension setup that includes a specifically tuned rear stabiliser bar. Carbon details emphasise the special paint finishes in dark green, white and grey. Inside, the RS3 Competition Limited features gold design accents and a sequential numbering plate.

The gold theme continues on the 19-inch cross-spoke wheels. Exterior mirror housings, side sills, rear spoiler and diffuser appear in a matte carbon look. A subtle but distinctive detail is the RS badge finished in historic Audi Sport colours.

Audi RS3 Competition 13
Audi RS 3 Sportback competition limited

Most observers will only see these details flash past. With 500 Nm of torque and quattro all-wheel drive, the Audi RS3 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km/h.

Such exclusivity does not come cheap. The Audi RS3 Sportback Competition Limited costs €108,365, while the four-door saloon version is priced at €110,005. Buyers can choose between dark green, white and dark grey paint. That represents a substantial premium compared with the standard RS3, which offers the same engine and similar equipment but starts at €66,800 for the Sportback and €68,800 for the saloon.

Audi RS3 Competition 1
Indoor static photo, interior

