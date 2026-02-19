Powered by

Audi RS 5 Sedan / Audi RS 5 Avant

2026 Audi RS5 PHEV: Broadened stance

By Stefan Grundhoff

Audi is finally determined to present a credible rival to the BMW M3 and has significantly raised its game with the new RS5 generation. Alongside a far more muscular appearance, electrification boosts total output to almost 640 PS.

The current BMW M3 and M4 have left competitors scrambling. Mercedes misjudged the market with its hybrid four-cylinder C-Class AMG and is now paying a heavy price. Audi could only truly shine one class above with the formidable RS6 and RS7, as the previous RS4 and RS5 were simply too restrained to pose a serious threat to Munich’s finest. Painful for Audi Sport, especially given its long-standing dominance in the performance estate segment.

That is set to change. The new Audi RS5, available as a saloon and Avant, adopts a far more assertive design, with heavily flared wheel arches and a conspicuously bold rear apron complete with oval exhaust outlets. To avoid falling behind rivals offering up to 550 PS from BMW and 680 PS from the Mercedes-AMG C 63, Audi has not only retained its 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine but added a 130 kW (177 PS) electric motor integrated into the transmission housing. The result is a combined system output of 470 kW (639 PS) and a substantial 825 Nm of torque, delivered to all four wheels.

There is one notable change. Unlike its competitors, the RS5 is now offered exclusively as a saloon or Avant. The coupé, once important for brand image and differentiation, has been discontinued, and there has been no RS convertible for several years. “The RS 5 with its innovative drivetrain concept marks the beginning of a new era for RS models,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport. “We combine the dynamic characteristics our customers value with new technologies to reach a higher level of performance, while also improving everyday usability through electric range.” Inside, the duo features RS-specific sports seats, distinctive trim details and the expected blend of performance and premium design.

Audi RS5 PHEV 21
Audi RS 5 Sedan

The performance figures are suitably dramatic. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h takes comfortably under four seconds, and despite a kerb weight exceeding 2.3 tonnes, the top speed reaches 285 km/h. The electronically controlled sports suspension features a wider track, 20- or 21-inch wheels and a newly developed rear differential with electromechanical torque vectoring, allowing highly variable power distribution at the rear axle. Buyers can choose between steel or ceramic brakes to rein in the considerable mass. Thanks to two-valve adaptive damping, both pitch and roll movements are reduced during spirited driving, while still offering a broad spectrum between comfort and sportiness.

The 26 kWh battery pack mounted at the rear allows the RS5 to travel up to 80 kilometres on electric power alone. Charging from an 11 kW source takes around two and a half hours. Orders are open now, with deliveries of the RS5 Saloon starting at €106,200 and the RS5 Avant at €107,200 from this summer.

Audi RS5 PHEV 10
Audi RS 5 Sedan

