Audi Concept C: The Electric TT is Coming After All

Audi isn’t ready to walk away from the sports car just yet. Ahead of the IAA, the Ingolstadt marque is revealing an electric reinterpretation of the TT. Closely related to the next-generation Porsche Boxster, this new model is still nearly three years away from series production, but it hints at where Audi’s performance future lies.

The notion of reviving the TT or R8 has been floating around within Audi for some time. The challenge has never been the design or the technology, but rather the commercial reality. In today’s market, low-volume sports coupés and roadsters are rarely profitable. That’s one reason models like the BMW Z4, Toyota Supra, Mercedes SLC, and even Porsche’s 718 Cayman and Boxster have either left the market or are soon to do so.

Now, Audi is attempting to change the narrative. The Concept C, unveiled just before the Munich motor show, previews a two-seater electric sports car with a folding roof that transforms it from coupé to targa at the touch of a button. This is intended as a spiritual successor to both the TT and the R8, filling the void left by both icons once they exit production.

Technically, it’s expected to share a great deal with the forthcoming Porsche 718, though Porsche has already delayed its launch. That means we’re unlikely to see either the new Audi or Porsche twins before the second half of 2027. And like the Boxster, the Concept C faces a core dilemma: buyers still want emotion from this kind of car. Most would still choose a powerful petrol engine over a silent EV, especially in a convertible or targa format.

This is the difficult task facing Audi. The Concept C’s minimalist, elegant silhouette marks a clear departure from previous Quattro-inspired concept cars, which looked promising but never made it to production. The tightly drawn waist and subtle wheel arches may suggest a rear-driven layout, with a single electric motor. For Porsche, that might be fine, since the 911 offers an all-wheel-drive halo. But it’s harder to imagine an Audi sports car without quattro traction.

Audi insists the Concept C isn’t just a design study for the next TT. It’s a statement of intent for the brand’s future styling. The upright grille element, referred to internally as the “vertical frame”, and the slim lighting units are set to become familiar across saloons, estates, and crossovers. Inside, the minimalist theme continues. Traditional touches are avoided, and materials like warm leather have been replaced by clean, hard-surfaced seat shells that echo designs from Volvo or Polestar.

Digital displays are now a given, and the retractable 10.4-inch central screen seen in the concept is likely a showpiece rather than a production feature. The low seating position is made possible by the battery being mounted behind the cabin, rather than beneath the floor.

It’s a layout that suits a proper sports car, but it could come at the cost of long-distance comfort or practicality. Whether that element survives into production remains unclear.

Ultimately, though, what matters most is that this concept signals serious intent. Audi has revealed countless striking studies in recent years, few of which made it to showrooms. With the Concept C, there is finally a chance for something bold and electric to become a reality.