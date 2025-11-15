A visit to Studie AG: Japan’s most fearsome BMW tuner

BMW fans in Japan are famously devoted. The sporty M models are often fine-tuned, and there’s no more renowned destination than Studie AG in Yokohama. Owner Bob Suzuki is a legend across Asia, and not only for tuning BMWs.

There’s not much charm to the unassuming industrial park in Yokohama, and the junctions around Kishinechō are jammed from morning to night. For BMW enthusiasts, though, Studie AG is automotive Mecca. Here in the heart of the city, Bob Suzuki has run a powerhouse tuning business since 1995. Even the name on the façade, “Studie AG”, styled like an official BMW dealer, feels distinctly German in Japan. Step through the double doors and you find a workshop you’d expect at the Nürburgring or, at a stretch, in the north of Munich. Everywhere you look are logos from German tuning and accessory brands. A Nürburgring map spans the ceiling, while an illuminated map of greater Munich lights the wall. Welcome to Studie AG: a Bavarian oasis in the Tokyo–Yokohama metropolis. German registration plates, familiar stickers, that imposing ’Ring map and racing memorabilia turn the shop into a one-off shrine. There’s even a gaming rig with racing seats and workstations with free Wi-Fi. The entrance sign reads: “Autobahn”.

Japan’s thirst for performance benefits BMW, and especially Bob Suzuki’s company. “At Studie AG we believe the customer experience goes far beyond fitting parts,” says the ever-smiling Bob. “It’s about creating a deep connection between our customers and their cars.” Thirty years ago, the Japanese petrolhead opened his oddly named shop. The typical customer age is 30 to 40. “When I first opened, there was nothing like this in Japan,” Bob recalls. “Our first cars were E36s.” Suspension, dampers, wheels and exhausts soon weren’t enough. Customers wanted more bespoke work and travelled further to get it. Early on, parts and contacts came only from Germany. Since the mid-1990s, the team owner has visited regularly, stopping by BMW in Munich before detouring to his second passion: the Eifel region and its winding Nürburgring.

Haruto has just parked his white Z4 Coupé outside. “I come here often for parts or work on my cars,” he says, posing by the huge rear silencer on his tuned Z4. “I have six cars, including several Z4s. I love them and drive often.” He whips out his phone and scrolls through photos from recent outings with other M owners.

“For BMW parts, it’s Studie AG or nothing,” he adds, hurrying to the counter where Eibach, Bilstein and KW advertise their sports suspension kits. Beside them hangs a certificate confirming Studie AG as an official AC Schnitzer partner. A few steps away, a model-making corner with a silver Z3 and a wall of tools looks like a mini temple to the marque.

Japanese motorways rarely see more than 120 km/h, yet tuning has cult status here. It’s not only BMW: local heroes Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Mazda loom large, while Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche enjoy strong reputations. At weekends, enthusiasts gather at highway interchanges to share their customised cars. Brand envy? Not here. At Studie AG, however, it’s BMW-only. Tourists and Germans working in Japan often drop by as well. Bob’s fame isn’t just social-media gloss: his own Studie AG racing team has boosted the legend. “BMW’s passionate following in Japan comes from the alignment of brand values with the Japanese temperament,” he says. When he’s not on a world-class circuit or in the shop, he heads to the twisties an hour and a half south. “One of my absolute favourite routes is the Hakone Turnpike,” he grins. “Thirteen kilometres of glorious sweepers and 981 metres of elevation change. Perfect for my cars.”