Letter of Intent: Aston Martin DB12 S

Aston Martin has awarded its DB12 the official “S” badge. A modest 20PS increase and a handful of weight-saving tweaks should only make the DB12 S more desirable than ever.

In a world where truly petrol-powered sports cars are becoming rare, Aston Martin remains an exception — and that only adds to its allure. As if the standard DB12 weren’t exclusive enough, the British marque is now following in the footsteps of the DBX and Vantage by giving its grand tourer a sharpened “S” treatment.

Aston Martin DB12 S 1 of 16

Power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 rises from 680PS to 515kW (700PS), with a maximum torque output of 800Nm delivered between 3,000 and 6,000rpm. Top speed is rated at 325km/h, and the 0–100km/h sprint takes just 3.5 seconds. Visual tweaks are limited to a new front splitter, reprofiled side sills and a discreet rear spoiler.

The acoustic experience has been turned up a notch thanks to a four-exit stainless steel sport exhaust system. Not only does it sound deeper and more purposeful than the standard DB12, it also saves nearly 12kg. The S model features revised suspension tuning, a retuned limited-slip differential, and steering enhancements aimed at boosting driver engagement and road feel.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard – 410mm at the front and 360mm at the rear – offering improved stopping power and a reduction in unsprung mass. In fact, the braking system alone trims 27kg from the car’s overall weight.

“We’ve made a wide range of carefully considered refinements that retain the DB12’s signature refinement while delivering greater performance and a more rewarding drive,” explains Simon Newton, Director of Vehicle Performance at Aston Martin. “The DB12 S elevates the super tourer formula with a new dimension of dynamism and depth.”

Interior options include full semi-aniline leather, a mix of semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, or leather with Alcantara accents. Buyers can also choose between comfort seats or carbon sport seats.

The Aston Martin DB12 S is available to order now as a coupé or Volante, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2026.