The Mercedes SL is one of the few true legends of the automotive world. For over seven decades, the star-badged sports car has captivated enthusiasts around the globe – each generation charming in its own unique way. Among them, the 190 SL, little brother to the mighty 300 SL, remains an insider’s favourite.

Since its unveiling in the mid-1950s, the Mercedes 190 SL hasn’t had an easy time. That’s not due to its elegant styling or the modest 1.9-litre four-cylinder under the bonnet – though that does little to boost its presence in collectors’ garages. The real issue is its sibling, the 300 SL, which casts a long shadow. The gullwing’s success, stunning design and groundbreaking technology made it an automotive icon.

Mercedes-Benz 190 SL 1 of 21

It’s worth noting that the Mercedes 190 SL of the W 121 series was revealed alongside the 300 SL at the 1954 New York Auto Show. Its delicate styling borrows heavily from the 215-horsepower gullwing, though the smaller SL was offered only as a two-seat roadster. Buyers could spec a hardtop for year-round use, or even a third, sideways-facing seat to make it a three-seater. While the 1.9-litre four-cylinder engine produced a relatively modest 77 kW / 105 PS, designer Josef Müller explained at the time: “It is intended for a clientele who wish to cover long distances at high speed in a car that looks very sporty, but is also highly comfortable.” From 1955 to 1963, and before the arrival of the W 113 “Pagoda” successor, around 26,000 examples of the 190 SL were built in Sindelfingen.

Although the 190 SL shares design language with the 300 SL, it was technically derived from the “Ponton” saloons of the W 120 / 121 range introduced in 1956. It borrowed elements like the shortened floorpan, front suspension and subframe concept from these four-door models. Then and now, the 190 SL remains a relaxed, laid-back cruiser rather than a sharp sports car. But its compact footprint and manageable weight allow a top speed of 170 km/h and a 0–100 km/h sprint in 14.5 seconds. Its speedometer – borrowed from the 300 SL and scaled to 270 km/h – makes bolder promises than the car can deliver. Priced at over 17,000 Deutschmarks in 1955 with both a fabric roof and optional aluminium (later steel) hardtop, the 190 SL was significantly more expensive than a comparable Porsche 356, which cost around 13,000 DM – and nearly double that of a Mercedes 180 “Ponton” saloon.

Throughout its production, the Mercedes 190 SL was continuously updated in line with the rest of the Mercedes range. Upgrades included a wind-up clock, a steel hardtop (later with a panoramic rear window), larger tail lights, seatbelts, a windscreen washer system, and – from 1961 – a revised engine. However, key enhancements like disc brakes, increased power and automatic transmission were all reserved for the more assertively styled Pagoda successor. A lightweight competition version was also offered in extremely small numbers for hill climbs and rally use, but only a handful were built before 1956. Today, many replicas exist – especially in the US – often fitted with modified carburettors and tuned to around 130 PS.

Well-kept examples with clear histories start at around €65,000, while fully or partially restored cars in excellent condition command between €100,000 and €120,000. That puts the stylish W 121 on similar footing to the W 113 Pagoda and well below the 300 SL, which has long since crossed the million-euro threshold.