Pirelli’s relationship with Porsche enters a new chapter with the launch of the new 911 GTS – the first hybrid in the model’s six-decade history. To support the demands of the innovative powertrain, Pirelli has engineered a bespoke version of its P Zero R performance tyre, as well as a dedicated P Zero Winter 2. Both tyres carry Porsche’s N-marking, denoting their joint development and factory fitment.

The P Zero R is designed to enhance the dynamic driving qualities of the 911 GTS without compromising everyday usability. The tyre features a newly formulated compound offering strong grip across all conditions, with an emphasis on wet weather traction. Low rolling resistance contributes to the hybrid’s energy efficiency, while refined tread geometry keeps cabin noise to a minimum. The balance between sport and comfort makes it ideal for the GTS’s dual personality.

Winter performance is also covered. The new P Zero Winter 2 tyre allows 911 GTS owners to experience confident handling year-round. Its directional tread design improves grip on wet and snowy surfaces while maintaining responsiveness and braking stability in dry winter conditions. Uniform stiffness ensures consistent traction and control, even in low temperatures.

Both tyres were developed using Pirelli’s Virtual Development Centre in Breuberg, Germany. This simulator-based process cut development time by 30% and reduced reliance on physical prototypes. The technology enabled Pirelli to fine-tune tyre characteristics with Porsche’s engineers, creating a fitment optimised for the hybrid 911’s unique demands.

With more than 330 homologations across Porsche’s full model range, including the Scorpion All Terrain Plus for the 911 Dakar and Trofeo RS for the GT3 RS, Pirelli’s latest collaboration with Porsche reinforces its leadership in OEM performance tyres. The P Zero R for the GTS hybrid is just the latest example of how simulation and shared engineering can deliver exceptional results on the road.