Porsche has demonstrated the dynamic capabilities of the Taycan GTS in a rather unconventional way: setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift on ice by an electric vehicle. Behind the wheel, Porsche instructor Jens Richter maintained a controlled oversteer for 132 laps, covering 17.503 km in just 46 minutes. This achievement marks the Taycan’s fourth Guinness World Record, bolstering its reputation as one of the most agile and high-performing EVs.

The record attempt took place on 14 January 2025 at the Porsche Arctic Center in Levi, Finland, 150 km north of the Arctic Circle. Initially, challenging ice conditions forced the first attempt to be abandoned after 11 km. However, as temperatures dropped, the team switched to shorter spikes on the Michelin tyres, allowing Richter to maintain the drift and significantly surpass the previous record of 14.809 km.

For the record, Porsche created a 59-metre drift circle on ice, equipping the Taycan GTS with a GPS system to document distance, steering inputs, and G-forces. The achievement was verified by Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville, who presented the certificate to Richter and Porsche Arctic Center’s Managing Director, Christian Lehwald.

This latest record joins an impressive list of Taycan achievements, including altitude and speed records. Porsche’s commitment to pushing boundaries continues, proving that electrification and driving excitement can go hand in hand.