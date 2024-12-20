Leading historic road and competition car specialist Girardo & Co. is embracing the festive spirit with its latest Christmas film, featuring the legendary ex-Works Ford Focus RS WRC. This iconic rally car, registered as ‘V10 FMC’, holds a remarkable place in motorsport history, having finished second overall in the 2001 Monte-Carlo Rally under the expert hands of double World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz.

Competing as a Works Ford Motor Co. Ltd entrant in the 2000 and 2001 World Rally Championships, this Focus RS WRC was built by M-Sport Ltd., Ford’s de-facto motorsport arm and a powerhouse with seven World Rally Championships to its name. Finished in the iconic Martini livery, one of the most evocative and recognisable designs in motorsport, the car is a striking reminder of an era when rallying captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Recently restored to its former glory, ‘V10 FMC’ underwent a meticulous two-year nut-and-bolt restoration by the British rally preparation specialist BGMsport. Now presented in concours condition, this exceptional rally car is ready to take centre stage once again, this time in Girardo & Co.’s heartwarming Christmas film.

Girardo & Co.’s festive films have become a tradition, highlighting the excellent of their stock with a touch of seasonal cheer, and this latest addition pays homage to a rallying legend that continues to thrill almost 25 years on.