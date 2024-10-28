Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2024 unfolded at Italy’s legendary Imola circuit, attracting Ferrari fans worldwide to witness the brand’s season finale and celebrate its racing heritage. The event kicked oB with an array of displays and track action, featuring historic and but also the latest Ferrari road models.

Despite sever rain on race day, over 33,000 enthusiasts filled the stands during the weekend, eager to witness thrilling races and unique Ferrari moments. Highlighting the event were the Finals for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell series. Bence Valint claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, demonstrating skill and precision to secure the title amid intense competition. Meanwhile, Henry Hassid emerged as the champion in the Coppa Shell, showcasing remarkable control under the challenging weather conditions. Both drivers were celebrated for their outstanding achievements, concluding the racing season on a high note.

Adding to the excitement, Ferrari unveiled the F80 hypercar, the highly anticipated LaFerrari successor, powered by a 1200hp hybrid V6 engine with the same architecture used by the 499P. The unveiling took place, according to tradition, during the Ferrari Show on Sunday, that also featured an array of corse client racing cars as the FXXK, FXXK Evo, 599 XX Evo, modern Ferrari F1s and the lastest Le Mans derived 499P Modificata.

To conclude, Ferrari has already announced that the 2025 event will take place at the Mugello International Circuit in Tuscany from October 21 to 26.

See you there next year !

Finali Mondiali 2024 1 of 14

Photos and words by Yaron Esposito