Aston Martin has been beavering away to be considered a real fighter in the sports car race with its sights set on the Porsche 911. Contrasting with the industry’s shift towards hybridisation, the new Vantage retains its signature configuration. It boasts a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4-litre V8, now enhanced to deliver 489 kW (665 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. This marks a significant increase from its predecessor, offering an additional 155 hp and 115 Nm. The Vantage, adhering to a front mid-engine placement, channels power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. It achieves a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, topping out at 325 km/h. Grown up stats for a brand that means business.

Alex Goy already reviewed and sung the praises of the Aston Martin DB12, but this was our first experience of the butcher, broader, more badass Vantage. Much like the DB12, it’s all more grown-up, complete and well rounded than the car it replaced. The Vantage, a longstanding secret favourite in the racing world, earned its reputation across numerous touring car races. The latest model continues to impress with its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, integrating cutting-edge technology into its finely tuned chassis.

However, it is not perfect. Much like the 992 Porsche 911, the Vantage feels big on the road, yes, it is agile, but it takes some time to settle in. And when you do feel comfortable you start to push on and notice the synthetic nature of the soundtrack, which is evidently being blasted into the cabin by speakers behind the occupant’s heads. It’s less pronounced and more pleasant with the widows down when you can heat the cheeky cracks and bangs from the exhaust.

All-in-all the Aston Martin Vantage stands out as having been given the advancements inside and out, over and the under the hood. The performance is brutal, the cabin significant better than before, and the overall look a feel is now enough to mix with the best of the category. The boys in girls in Stuttgart will be taking note.