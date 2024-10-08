Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille was back from September 12 to 15 – 2024 for the seventh edition of the concourse of elegance on the iconic venue of the Château de Chantilly. Coming back from the usual 2 years rest, basically alternating each year between Chantilly concourse and Le Mans classic, the event showed strong figures in terms of partecipants and visitors respectively 1.000+ cars and 28.000 visitors.

Aside from being an elegant family sunday in the countryside, the event is an invitation to take a stroll through an open-air museum, divided into three competitions judged by a jury whose quality is assured by its eclecticism, both in terms of culture and origins.

This year concourse’s classes were: Concourse d’elegance, The marriage of the car of the future and fashion, Concours D’Etat, The Most Beautiful Cars in the World and lastly the Grand Prix des Clubs.

If you are curious about the results here is a brief recap of this year winners:

-Concours d’Elegance: Lancia Pu+Ra (2023)

-Concours d’Elegance public prize: Bugatti Tourbillon (2024)

-Best of Show Concours d’Etat Pre-war: Bugatti T35C (1928)

-Prix spécial Restauration Pre-war: Tatra T80 (1931)

-Best of Show Concours d’Etat Post-war: Talbot-Lago T26 GS Coupé (1949)

-Palmares Post-war special prize: Dino 196S (1959)

-Special “Works” prize: Marcello Gandini, Lamborghini Countach

-Grand Prix des Clubs FFVE: Vincennes en anciennes – Talbot 120 Baby Sport de 1934

2024 Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille 1 of 23

See you at Chateau de Chantilly in 2026!

Photos and words by Yaron Esposito