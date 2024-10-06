007 MIGHT be dead, but the V12 engine is alive and well. Ferrari named their new V12 GT after its power plant and Aston Martin are up for a fight with their latest V12 brute, the new Vanquish. The launch images gave us an impression of how striking the new Vanquish would be, but the only way to feel the presence of the car is to see it in reality and we were given the opportunity last week.

The new Vanquish features a larger body, designed under Marek Reichmann’s leadership, following Aston Martin’s recent trend of enlarging the grille and simplifying body lines. Unlike its predecessor, which shared parts with the DB11, the new Vanquish is entirely bespoke.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish 1 of 23

The front end is dominated by a 13% larger grille, flanked by ducts directing cooling air to the brakes. Like the DB12 and Vantage, it forgoes the front clamshell for a traditional inset bonnet and replaces the floating roof design. Along the sides, a new opening and strake provide fresh styling, but the most significant change is at the rear.

The Vanquish now sports a Kamm-style rear end with a distinctive cut-off shape and bespoke LED lamps. The inner body section can be finished in carbon fibre or body colour, giving the appearance of floating. Below, four large exhaust outlets hide an optional titanium back-box that increases sound and reduces weight by 10.5kg compared to the standard system.

Inside, the Vanquish uses Aston’s modern control setup with an improved infotainment system, all housed within a newly designed dashboard and centre console. The area behind the front seats is designed for fitted luggage, complementing the 248-litre boot, enhancing its grand touring capabilities.

Aston Martin has crafted the new Vanquish with a dual purpose. Despite being a two-seater, the Vanquish is more GT-like than its predecessors, leaving space in Aston’s lineup for something sportier and likely mid-engined, perhaps names Valhalla… time will tell, and we’re confident that we’ll see Bond back in an Aston very soon.