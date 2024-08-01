The highly anticipated 2025 Audi S6 e-tron is set to redefine luxury electric vehicles. With its sleek design, carried over almost unchanged from the concept unveiled two years ago, it offers buyers the choice of both estate and hatchback body styles. Audi’s latest EV boasts a range of up to 750 kilometres, surpassing key competitors like the Mercedes EQE. The S6 e-tron, equipped with all-wheel drive and 503 horsepower, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

The design of the S6 e-tron echoes the aesthetic cues of the Audi Q6 e-tron, featuring slim headlights and a prominent, blanked-off grille. The interior is equally impressive, housing three digital displays, including an 11.9-inch driver’s display and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen. The dashboard design is further enhanced by ambient lighting and high-quality materials. A panoramic glass roof adds to the airy cabin experience, while the augmented reality head-up display ensures drivers never miss a turn.

Underneath its elegant exterior, the S6 e-tron packs serious tech. Both the A6 and S6 models come with a 100 kWh battery pack, enabling rapid charging from 10-80% in just over 20 minutes. While the standard A6 e-tron offers 466 kilometres of range, the S6 sacrifices some range for performance, providing 670 kilometres for the hatchback and 640 kilometres for the Avant.

Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the S6 e-tron’s dual-motor setup, which delivers 503 horsepower and accelerates to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. Though slightly behind its AMG EQE rival, Audi’s upcoming RS6 e-tron promises even greater power, expected to debut later. With order books opening this autumn, pricing details for the Audi S6 e-tron are yet to be announced, but its advanced technology and luxury features make it a strong contender in the electric luxury car segment.