The public’s love affair with the Porsche 911 Turbo began on 13 September 1973, at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Showcased on a red podium, the silver 911 RSR Turbo concept featured unique tartan-patterned seats, hinting at a new model in the making. Almost a year later, Ferry Porsche gifted his sister, Louise Piëch, the first 911 Turbo on her 70th birthday. This special one-off, marked ‘Carrera’ instead of ‘Turbo,’ boasted a turbocharged 2.7-litre engine and a distinctive design.

Porsche officially unveiled the production version with a 3.0-litre engine on 3 October 1974, at the Paris Motor Show. Despite the ongoing oil crisis, the Turbo model launched globally in 1975 and exceeded sales expectations. The Porsche 911 Turbo became known as the “crowning glory of a proven concept,” combining unparalleled performance with luxury and everyday usability. It was the world’s first series-production sports car with an exhaust-gas-controlled turbocharger, offering 191 kW (260 PS) and setting new standards in the automotive world.

The 911 Turbo, internally named 930, was initially planned for limited production but quickly became a cornerstone of Porsche’s lineup. Over five decades, eight generations of the 911 Turbo have maintained the brand’s commitment to continuous technical evolution. Since 1974, the ‘Turbo’ name has represented the pinnacle of Porsche’s model range, synonymous with innovation and performance.

Driving a legend like the 3.3-litre 930 Turbo around Goodwood is a mix of anticipation and reality. Initially, the car feels manageable, with light controls and an effortless five-speed gearbox. But as the road opens up, the true character of the Turbo emerges. At 3,000 rpm, the boost needle starts to twitch, and by 3,500 rpm, the turbocharger’s forceful induction propels the car forward with a surge of power, feeling unhinged past 5,000 rpm. The infamous ‘Widowmaker’ title is well-earned, as the turbo’s on-off nature and raw power demand respect, especially in less-than-ideal conditions.