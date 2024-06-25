Until now, the Speed version of the Bentley Continental GT set the benchmark. Many enthusiasts will miss the powerful twelve-cylinder, but the hybrid V8 offers more vigour than ever in both coupe and convertible forms. This marks Bentley’s initial step towards electrification.

Bentley markets the new Continental GT as the fourth generation, although it hasn’t been entirely redeveloped. The front, featuring a two-eye face for the first time since 1950, and the refreshed rear, indicate a thorough facelift of an already desirable luxury coupe. While Rolls-Royce has fully transitioned to electric with the Spectre, Bentley takes a gradual approach, influenced by the Batur, leveraging its traditional design elements and powertrains.

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Hybrid introduces a new hybrid drivetrain. Both the coupe and convertible house a familiar four-litre V8 with turbocharging, delivering 441 kW (600 PS) and a maximum torque of 800 Nm. This internal combustion engine is supported by a compact electric motor built into the transmission tunnel, adding 140 kW (190 PS) and 450 Nm. The combined output results in a hybrid system generating 575 kW (782 PS) and 1,000 Nm of torque, managing a substantial 2.5-tonne kerb weight. The 25.9 kWh battery pack allows for either pure electric driving or electric motor boosting.

Inside, the Bentley Continental GT Hybrid prototype showcases elegant luxury, unparalleled craftsmanship, and spaciousness. The car begins purely on electric power before dynamic laps on a mountainous test track above Barcelona. The significant kerb weight is evident, but the low centre of gravity, aided by the rear-placed battery pack, enhances weight distribution (49:51). Despite the weight, the powerful braking system and all-wheel drive ensure responsive handling.

The car’s brakes feature ten pistons with a 420mm diameter at the front and four pistons with a 380mm diameter at the rear. The electric motor’s additional thrust at low revs is noticeable, enhancing acceleration. Bentley retains the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, favouring sporty driving dynamics over a more relaxed automatic option. The limited-slip differential and torque vectoring add to the car’s agile performance.

The all-wheel-drive Bentley can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed capped at 335 km/h, matching the previous Continental Speed. The GT Hybrid can travel up to 80 kilometres on electric power alone, at speeds up to 160 km/h, with an official fuel consumption of 10.3 litres per 100 kilometres.

Charging the battery at a standard station takes 2.45 hours, and with a full tank and battery, it offers an impressive range of over 850 kilometres.

The convertible version, weighing over 2.6 tonnes, has slightly different figures, with a top speed limited to 285 km/h. Production of the fourth generation with a hybrid drive and eight cylinders will continue at Bentley’s main factory in Crewe, UK, with the 100,000th unit expected early next year. The hybrid Continental GT represents a timely step towards Bentley’s electrification goals.