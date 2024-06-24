This year, one of our Gtspirit members has been invited to attend one of the most exclusive private car event in UK: SCD’s Secret Meet.

This year the event has been hosted on the tarmac of Silverstone circuit and attracted, as usual, a world class line-up of supercars and hypercars, including a conspicuous number of Jaguar XJR-15.

The car selection for this year comprised some really rare and special cars like one of 20 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, the one-off polished aluminium bodied Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse “KAQ”, the carbon exposed Pagani Zonda Attack or the NA V12 Gordon Murray T50.

The 2024 inventory includes many other important cars but it would be too long to be listed in one single article. If you are eager to discover more about this event stop wasting time and check the gallery

Photos by Yaron Esposito