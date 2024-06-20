While the world shifts towards electric sports cars, Bugatti surprises with the 2025 Tourbillon V16. This masterpiece combines a massive 16-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with an electric front axle, producing an astonishing 1,800 horsepower for €3.8 million.

This is a statement in analog performance.

Bugatti Tourbillon 1 of 20

The visionary behind this marvel, Mate Rimac, known for his electric hypercars, has defied expectations. The Tourbillon V16, without forced induction, achieves 1,000 horsepower from its 8.3-litre engine. Complemented by electric motors delivering an additional 800 horsepower, the total output is 1,800 horsepower.

The front and rear electric motors draw power from a 25.4 kWh, 800-volt battery, allowing for a 60 km electric-only range.

Under full load, the Tourbillon V16 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2 seconds, reaching 200 km/h in under 5 seconds, and 300 km/h in under 10 seconds. It can hit 400 km/h in less than 25 seconds, with a top speed of 445 km/h. The bespoke Michelin tires, developed specifically for this car, ensure safety at such incredible speeds.

The exterior design of the Tourbillon V16 might resemble an updated Chiron, but the interior offers a different experience. The cockpit features a unique, analog-style display inspired by Richard Mille watches. With only 250 units to be produced at Bugatti’s Molsheim factory, each priced at €3.8 million, this car is set to be a collector’s dream when deliveries begin in 2026.