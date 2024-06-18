BMW introduced the second generation M2 in April 2023, and by summer 2024, an upgraded version emerged. Remarkably, BMW defied expectations by releasing this updated model just a year later, surprising enthusiasts who anticipated a CS or Competition variant. The 2025 M2 features significant yet subtle upgrades.

The front design, with its angular air intakes and distinctive kidney grille, remains polarising but didn’t deter buyers. The 2025 model retains these sharp lines and LED headlights, with integrated high and low beams. The front apron includes a broad rectangular air intake and massive side scoops for brake cooling. A keen eye might notice the slightly larger M2 badge on the grille.

2025 BMW M2 1 of 34

From the side, the 2025 BMW M2 maintains its low-slung stance with flared fenders accommodating wider tracks. Standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, available in several designs, enhance its aggressive look. The aerodynamic side sills and black-tipped exhausts further accentuate its sporty appeal.

Inside, BMW has reshuffled the options list, allowing more customization. The flat-bottom steering wheel features two red M buttons and can be leather or Alcantara wrapped. Carbon-fibre sports seats are now available as an option. The rear retains the leather-covered bench seat suitable for two adults.

The most significant upgrade lies under the hood. The 2025 M2 retains the S58 turbocharged engine but with increased power, resulting in a quicker 0-62 mph sprint. The standard eight-speed automatic transmission is complemented by an optional six-speed manual for enthusiasts. Adaptive dampers, steering, and adjustable brake-pedal feedback enhance the driving experience.

Overall, the 2025 BMW M2 combines daily practicality with high-performance capabilities, making it a compelling choice for driving enthusiasts.