Every few years, Porsche invites enthusiasts to the Laguna Raceway near Monterey to celebrate the Motorsports Reunion as the largest sporting event of the Zuffenhausen marque. Creating the right party atmosphere is yet another exclusive special series—this time, the over one million euro priced Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport. The fuel used is bio-ethanol.

80,000 Porsche fans are expected over the weekend at this motorsport spectacle on one of the most beautiful racetracks in the USA, and 77 customers can significantly extend their enjoyment beyond the party weekend. Those who are fortunate and have the required sum of 1.13 million euros can indulge in one of the most exclusive 911s ever with the special series of the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport. This roaring limited edition has no place in public road traffic, as it lacks the necessary road certification. “The new Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport offers the probably most authentic form of driving a race car based on the 911,” emphasises Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport, “It delivers goosebump factors almost on a conveyor belt and couples the finest motorsport technology with Porsche’s typical design language. Its extraordinary performance makes the history of our brand palpable and audible.”

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport 1 of 2

The technical basis for the R Rennsport is the well-known 911 GT3 R, whose six-cylinder boxer engine has been boosted to 456 kW / 620 HP. The naturally aspirated engine with its 4.2 litres of displacement revs up to a maximum of 9,400 RPM. The increased power also stems from a design of the engine for E25 fuels like bio-ethanol or Refuel, enabling an almost CO2-neutral combustion. Pistons and camshafts specially developed for the GT3 R Rennsport increase performance specifically when operated with E25 fuels but can also be run on conventional fuels.

The design of this 77-unit limited series is no less spectacular than its drive, as aside from the roof and bonnet, all body parts have been newly developed. Thus, the race car has noticeably grown in length and width, making it even more muscular in appearance. Rear wing, spoiler, flaps, and sills—everything is out of this world. The sharp Brumos-Porsche 935/77, the Daytona 1978 winner, sends its regards. The limited rocket of the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is initially offered with an Agate Grey Metallic primed bodyshell along with body parts in carbon. Upon request, seven colours for painting the carbon exterior skin are available, offered for the first time from the factory for a motorsport vehicle, including, for example, Star Ruby or Signal Orange.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport 1 of 10

The generous engine power is transferred to the rear axle via a sequential six-speed dog-clutch gearbox. Gear changes are done via steering wheel paddles, which control an electronic shift barrel actuator. The chassis comes from the GT3 variant of the Porsche 911. At the front are double wishbones, at the rear a multi-link axle—each with adjustable shock absorbers and special Michelin racing tyres. An aluminium monoblock racing brake system with titanium carrier plates ensures maximum deceleration. For endurance during race deployment, a particularly lightweight 117-litre tank is provided.

Instead of a heavy air conditioning system, the Rennsport edition is equipped with the well-known seat cooling concept of the 911 GT3 R. The curb weight is thus reduced to 1,240 kilograms. For the right sound, a sports exhaust system with centrally positioned dual tailpipes is used. For those who find it too loud—two quieter versions with mufflers and catalysts are available for use on racetracks with noise restrictions.