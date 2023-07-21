The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh is not your typical Lamborghini, but the race car’s design incorporates iconic styling elements. With its vibrant Verde Mantis colour and bold Italian flag racing stripe, this machine will undoubtedly stand out on the track.

Familiar Yet Futuristic: Despite its distinct appearance, the SC63 showcases Lamborghini’s signature Y-shaped lights, blending modern aesthetics with heritage cues like Countach-styled NACA ducts and Revuelto wheel arches.

Cutting-Edge Powertrain: A newly developed twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine, specifically crafted for racing, lies under the hood. Combined with a hybrid system, the car boasts an impressive 671 horsepower output, reaching the class maximum allowed.

Racing Ambitions: Iron Lynx, an experienced team with Lamborghini, will field two SC63 cars in the 2024 racing season – one in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the other in the North American Endurance Championship.

The Perfect Fusion of Iconic Design and Cutting-Edge Engineering

The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh exudes an aura of otherworldliness with its unique design. Though it may not resemble the traditional Lamborghini supercar, the SC63 marries modern racing aesthetics with subtle nods to the brand’s storied past.

Packed with Power – A Beastly Engine and Efficient Hybrid System

Under the sleek bodywork lies a newly developed twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine, marking Lamborghini’s foray into a custom powertrain. The hybrid system, incorporating a motor generator and battery, enables a total power output of 671 horsepower, making it a force to be reckoned with on the racetrack.

Subhead: Gearing Up for Racing Domination – Two Cars, Two Championships

Iron Lynx, a seasoned racing team, will field two SC63 cars in prominent endurance championships. One car will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship, while the other takes on the challenges of the North American Endurance Championship, showcasing Lamborghini’s commitment to global motorsport excellence.

Subhead: Unleashing the SC63 – Testings and A Star-Studded Driver Lineup

Before its official debut in the 2024 racing season, the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh will undergo rigorous testing to ensure peak performance. The car will be piloted by a powerful driver lineup, featuring the talents of factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, accompanied by F1 veterans Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean.

Subhead: A Glimpse into the Racing Future – Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh is poised to rewrite the rules of endurance racing. With its captivating design, state-of-the-art powertrain, and a team of formidable drivers, the SC63 is set to make a spectacular debut in the 2024 racing season, leaving competitors in awe of its Italian heritage and racing prowess.

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini and it follows our roadmap Direzione Cor Tauri laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The opportunity to compete in some of the biggest endurance races in the world with a hybrid prototype fits with our vision for the future of high-performance mobility, as demonstrated for road-legal cars with the launch of the Revuelto. The SC63 LMDh is the step into the highest echelons and into the future of motorsports for our Squadra Corse.”