Good news, the third generation of Porsche Cayenne has landed and the entire product range still features the combustion engine, that cannot be said for the upcoming BEV Macan that is on the horizon. That being said, with good news comes bad news: the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which we loved so much, has been updated but will no longer be available in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India or Singapore. Sad face. The Cayenne S will also be unavailable in China, Korea and India.

The new and improved Porsche Cayenne has undergone significant refinement, featuring a highly digitalised display and control system, advanced chassis technology, and innovative high-tech features. According to Michael Schätzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne, this represents one of the most comprehensive product upgrades in Porsche’s history. The Cayenne now boasts High-definition HD Matrix LED Headlights, which can adjust illumination to suit different driving scenarios. Additionally, there’s an air quality system that filters pollutants from the air inside the vehicle. Furthermore, for the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers can enjoy their own infotainment display, allowing them to stream videos and other content during their trip. The Cayenne now also features an upgraded design and a more powerful range of engines, further reinforcing its claim to be the most athletic vehicle in its category.

Gen 3 Cayenne 1 of 11

The new Porsche Cayenne has made its debut in Europe with three different engine options and one of them in particularly notable. In an age of downsizing, Porsche has done something unusual, upsizing! The previous V6 engine has been replaced by a refined 4-litre V8 biturbo engine developed by Porsche and will feature in the new Cayenne S. With a maximum output of 468 horsepower and a torque of 600 Nm, the SUV and SUV Coupé can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The top speed is 273 km/h. Meanwhile, the entry-level Cayenne comes with an optimised 3-litre V6 turbo engine, which now generates 257 horsepower and 500 Nm – 13 horsepower and 50 Nm more than the previous version.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is also powered by a six-cylinder engine, which has been improved with a new electric motor that produces 30 kW more power, taking it to 174 horsepower. As a result, the combined output increases to 463 horsepower. The vehicle is equipped with a high-voltage battery, which has a capacity of 25.9 kWh, providing a purely electric range of up to 90 kilometres according to WLTP. The charging time has been reduced to less than two and a half hours, thanks to a new 11 kW on-board charger.

Gen 3 Turbo GT 1 of 5

For markets outside the EU, the top model in the Cayenne range is still the Turbo GT, designed for maximum on-road performance. This model is available exclusively as a coupé and includes all the optimisations and innovations of the model series. Furthermore, the output of the four-litre V8 biturbo engine of the Turbo GT has been increased by 19 horsepower up to a staggering 650 horsepower, allowing the Cayenne Turbo GT to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h.

The third generation Porsche Cayenne models have also been treated to so dynamic enhancements. Porsche has recently introduced a steel spring suspension system with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as a standard feature in the Cayenne. This new suspension system comes equipped with shock absorbers that feature 2-valve technology, providing separate rebound and compression stages.The latest improvements in the Cayenne’s suspension system have significantly enhanced its performance, especially in terms of comfort at slower speeds, dynamic cornering, and pitch and roll support.

Gen 3 Cayenne Coupe 1 of 6

Furthermore, the driving experience can be further improved with the new adaptive air suspension, which features 2-chamber, 2-valve technology. This softens the suspension and stabilizes the vehicle, resulting in easier handling on both on-road and off-road terrains when compared to the previous model and standard suspension. Additionally, the adaptive air suspension improves driving precision and performance, reducing body movements during dynamic driving scenarios. The suspension also allows for a more precise differentiation between the Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus driving modes.

The exterior residing is subtle and smart, its still instantly recognisable as a Cayenne with a redesigned front end, more pronounced wings, a new hood, and sleek headlights that accentuate the vehicle’s width. At the rear, three-dimensional taillights, smooth surfaces, and an integrated number plate holder give the Cayenne a distinctive look. The vehicle can be customised with an expanded selection of colours, lightweight sports packages that can reduce weight by up to 33 kilograms for the Cayenne Coupe, and a range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels.

The Cayenne now comes standard with Matrix LED headlights, and HD Matrix LED headlights are an available option. The latter features more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, allowing for precise control of the high beam and the brightness of the modules in more than 1,000 steps.

The exterior design changes are somewhat minimal, the interior is where Porsche have really been at work updating the Cayenne and there’s big news as the entire dash is now digital, no more analogue tach! The new Porsche Cayenne boasts of a completely revamped display and control concept, which has been inspired by the Porsche Taycan’s Porsche Driver Experience. This new system places great emphasis on the driver’s axis, optimising operation and prioritising frequently used functions, which are located directly on or next to the steering wheel.

Gen 3 Cayenne Interior 1 of 4

The new lever behind the steering wheel now features additional functions to operate driver assistance systems, while the automatic transmission selector lever has been relocated to the dashboard. This creates more space on the center console, which now features storage compartments and a sleek black panel air conditioning controller. The controls are easily accessible, with mechanical air conditioning switches and a haptic volume controller adding to the refined look of the console. The new design balances digital and analogue elements perfectly.

For the first time, the Cayenne’s cockpit has a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved and free-standing design and variable display options. Additionally, an optimized head-up display is available as an option. The central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display has also been upgraded to a 12.3-inch size and seamlessly integrates into the new dashboard, providing access to all relevant vehicle functions.

The Cayenne’s connectivity is further improved with the availability of native apps such as Spotify and Apple Music. The passenger side now features a 10.9-inch display, offering the front passenger a unique driving experience by providing performance data, separate access to the infotainment system controls, and the option of streaming video content on the road (depending on the market). A special foil ensures that the driver cannot see this display.

The standard equipment of the Cayenne has been significantly expanded to include Matrix LED Headlights, Porsche Active Suspension Management, 20-inch wheels, front and rear Park Assist with a reversing camera, and a smartphone tray with inductive charging at up to 15 watts. In Germany, the new Cayenne is available at prices starting at €89,097 (Coupé from €93,143), including VAT and country-specific equipment. The Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at €103,344 (Coupé from €106,352) and the Cayenne S starts at €107,542 (Coupé from €112,778).

The new models can be ordered now, with deliveries in Europe set to begin in July 2023.