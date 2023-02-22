Project Mondo G recreates the Mercedes Benz G-Class using distinctive design codes of Moncler and by combining the G-Class features with the Moncler’s puffer jacket. Moncler unveiled a new vision for Moncler Genius in a live event at Olympia London.

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler share a passion for innovation, concise design language and cross-cultural collaborations. The theme “Art of Imagination” is an inspirational message to dream big, to explore their own firsts and discover without limits. The collaborative art piece Project Mondo G marks Moncler’s first automotive partnership.

Project Mondo G features exclusive art pieces and invites its customers to experience the transformation of a formerly pure utility focused object into a design. Its impressive dimensions are: 4.6 m length, 2.8 m height, 3.4 m width (with wheels) and the weight is 2.5 tons.

The model features characteristics that have a concrete connection to the original product, this includes the rough patina which refer to functionality and practicality and the huge zipper which is a practical reference to the versatility and variability of both products, vehicle and jacket.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was built in 1979, on one hand, the off‑road vehicle was designed with extreme off-road capabilities and an emphasis on leisure, and on the other for tough everyday use. A continuous advancement process began shortly after its market launch.

Project Mondo G is the hero show car of the campaign that accompanies the Mercedes-Benz and Moncler co-creation with social media, out of home (OOH) and PR assets for a broad global activation. In addition, the look and feel is an imaginary universe with low gravity that interprets the art piece with fashionable moments by models wearing conceptual looks designed with Moncler collection items.

The campaign set design mirrors the art piece revealed at the “The Art of Genius” show, presenting the ability of the G-Class and the Moncler puffer jacket to withstand even in the harshest conditions.