The Aston Martin DBS has been a mighty flag bearer for the brand, that was until the bonkers Valkyrie hypercar came along and made the humble DBS look a little tame, thats been addressed with the Aston Martin DBS 770 Untimate. As the name would suggest there’s 770PS – or 759bhp – a significant increase over the ‘standard’ DBS’s 715bhp. The engine tweaks amount to modified air and ignition pathways and a seven percent increase in the quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12’s turbo boost pressure. The Ultimate is no quicker than the standard cars in the benchmark sprint: 0-100km/h takes 3.4 seconds, and the 340km/h top speed remains unchanged.

There’s still a ZF eight-speed gearbox and a mechanical LSD on the rear axle, but the Ultimate is treated to a special gearbox calibration for quicker shifts and an added dose of “driver interaction”. The brakes remain unchanged. To further improve the steering response and increase the level of detailed feedback, DBS 770 Ultimate introduces a new solid mounted steering column, allowing the driver to enjoy a more precise connection with the road ahead, feeling what the front tyres are doing and accurately gauge available grip.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 1 of 27

Being an Aston Martin, this enhanced form also had to possess an authentic level of function. Both to provide increased air flow to the radiators, enhancing thermal management and give greater visual road presence. Drawing increased air flow through the engine radiators, the clamshell bonnet features a dramatic ‘horse-shoe’ engine vent and a new front splitter integrates two new outboard vents. Together these serve to enhance cooling and echo the design signatures of previous DBS and V12 engine models.

Further detail design changes for DBS 770 Ultimate include 2×2 Twill Carbon Fibre Cantrail, Windscreen Surround, Mirror Caps, and Fender Louvre as standard. A new carbon fibre sill element visually lowers the side profile towards the rear wheel, creating a poised stance that accentuates the DBS’s muscular physique. A unique design of rear diffuser maintains aerodynamic balance from front to rear and ensures the DBS 770 Ultimate is as unmistakable from the rear as it is from the front.

DBS 770 Ultimate is further distinguished by a new and unique 21” wheel style available in three finishes. Taking inspiration from the formidable Aston Martin Valkyrie and Victor, this new 21” multi-spoke design is available in full Satin Silver finish for a bright jewellery appearance, full Satin Black finish for a contemporary and sporting appearance or optional Satin Black with Diamond Turned finish to give a darker, yet sophisticated appearance of the car. Pirelli P Zero high performance tyres – 265/35 R21 front and 305/30 R21 at the rear – are standard fitment on all rims.

Inside, the DBS 770 Ultimate delights with a dazzling array of fresh design treatments that set it apart, while retaining the instantly recognisable cabin environment of the current DBS. Signifying its halo positioning, DBS 770 Ultimate comes with Sports Plus Seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, featuring a ‘fluted’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. Aston Martin’s performance seat can also be selected as an option. A bespoke trim split has been introduced, with contrast colours linked to welt and stitching, along with a tailor-made strap and buckle badge featuring a laser etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo found on the centre arm rest. Carbon Fibre Gearshift paddles are also fitted as standard.

Finally, DBS 770 Ultimate is fitted with a unique set of sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin Wings, DBS 770 Ultimate logo and Limited-Edition numbering signifying the vehicle as one of 300 Coupes or 199 Volantes.

Like all Aston Martins, the scope for true one-of-a-kind personal specification is virtually limitless. A diverse range of Q by Aston Martin bespoke options are available on DBS 770 Ultimate, including Q liveries with assorted graphics options, painted wheels to match body or graphics colours, tinted carbon fibre and woven leather seat inserts, trim inlays and a carbon fibre steering wheel.

All of the 499 examples are accounted for, the car will no doubt be a must in any Aston Martin collectors line-up, and with mechanical enhancements as well as the visual changes, the 770 Ultimate is a very appealing super GT and a worth final hurrah for the model.