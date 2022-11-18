The Mercedes AMG-One hypercar with F1 technology recently set a new record of 6:35:183 minutes after rounding the Nurburgring-Nordschleife 20.832 kilometre track. The vehicle was driven by the racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel who took the track for the last attempt of the day only to set a new record for road legal production vehicles and the super sports car category.

Based on the track variant known from the sport auto Super test, the lap time is 6:30: 705 minutes. Mercedes-AMG brought two ONE’s to the ring and according to the specifications of Nurburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG, both vehicles were thoroughly inspected and documented by TUV Rheinland to ensure they were in series production.

The record breaking vehicle was equipped with everything that Mercedes AMG-One offers as standard, additionally, the hypercar features Formula 1 hybrid-drive technology viable for the road for the first time. Mercedes AMG-One features one combustion engine and four electric motors, the E-Performance hybrid generates an output power of 1063 hp and the top speed is limited to 352 km/h.

The other motorsport technology ranges from the carbon monocoque and carbon body to the engine/transmission unit as an active aerodynamic member to the push-rod chassis. The two-seater model offers a complex technology even more than a Formula 1 Car in some cases and features a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with a hybrid-driven rear axle and an electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring.

For the record drive, Maro Engel chose the ‘Race Plus’ driving programme which means active, maximum aerodynamics, tight chassis tuning, full power from all motors and vehicle lowering by 37mm at the front axle and 30 mm at the rear axle. Furthermore, the Drag Reduction System (DRS) which retracts the front louvres on the wings and the upper aero element of the two-stage rear wing can be easily activated through a button on the steering wheel.

The AMG One has been fitted with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres that were specially developed for this model in collaboration with the development partner Michelin as standard. The vehicle also features standard AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system that ensures highest deceleration and stability is achieved.

The Mercedes-AMG One is currently the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nordschleife as well as the number 1 Nurburgring ‘Super sports car” category.