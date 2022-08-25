Aston Martin officially unveiled the new DBR22 at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California. The two-seater coach-built design concept was developed to celebrate Aston Martin’s extraordinary bloodline of open-cockpit sports races.

The new DBR22 features a perfect blend of design purity, engineering precision, high performance as well as true passion thanks to classic art of coachbuilding with advanced materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

DBR22 speaks of tradition with classic proportions and muscular curves but expresses it with a dynamic new take on this compelling theme. The design concept of the model showcases a completely new body from the designers and its exceptional coach-built form is created from minimal body panels to create a more sculpted and muscular presence.

The exterior of the vehicle features an entirely new front grille incorporating a unique carbon fibre design, bonnet with horseshoe vents that draws your eyes into the cockpit and a set of all new 21 inch alloy wheels.

Additionally, the alloy wheels fitted features a unique 14-spoke design specially developed for the DBR22 as well as a motorsport-derived centre-lock hubs which are available in multiple colours.

The interior of the model features an extensive use of leather and exposed carbon fibre. The interior consists of an all-new dashboard, sleek infotainment displays, carbon fibre performance seats, twin nacelles behind the seats for smoothing the air behind the driver and passenger and perforated panel fitted beneath to allow hot air to exit the tail.

The new DBR22 is powered by a 5.2 litre V12 twin turbo engine delivering an output power of 715 PS and 753 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 319 km/h.

In addition, the DBR22 has been equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, an improved steering column that provides accuracy and detailed feedback, unique front and rear shear panels to further increase torsional rigidity and 3D printed rear subframe used for the first time in an Aston Martin. In addition, the 3D printed subframe reduces the weight of the vehicle without affecting the stiffness.