The new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in showrooms in late 2022 as part of the 2023 model year. The arrival of this model marks the continuance of a tradition that began in 1952; an open-top sports car made specifically for the North American market.

The new model revealed in Poconos Pa. during the 2022 Porsche Parade is based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet and features the same high performance chassis and powertrain as that model. The model focuses on driving pleasure and is exclusively available with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The new 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre boxer six-cylinder engine delivering an output power of 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport fitted as standard lowers the ride height by 10mm and adds helper springs to the rear axle.

Additionally, the Sport Exhaust and the Sport Chrono Package are both standard equipment and the rear axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite brakes (PCCB) are available as options at an added cost.

The Azure Blue 356 exterior colour was inspired by the 1953 356 America roadster, the windshield frame is finished in Satin black, the RS Spyder wheels Design wheels are specifically finished in white, the outermost flat surfaces are finished in silver and the edge of the rim is adorned with a guard red pinstripe.

The interior of the model features two-tone stitchings in Guards Red and Pebble Grey on the centre console armrest, unique illuminated door sill plates as standard, leather interior in black, seat belts in Guard Red, tachometer and instrument cluster in white and a heated GT Sport steering wheel. Additionally, an optional extended interior package will also be available.

The 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is expected to arrive in the U.S in late 2022. The prices will start at $184,920 excluding $1,450 for delivery, processing, and handling. The price rises to $192,430 if the extended interior package is included, also excluding $1,450 for delivery, processing and handling.