One of the first Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to be delivered to its new owner has received special treatment from Bugatti’s Sur Mesure customization program.

The new Chiron Super Sport features a bespoke ‘Vagues de Lumiere’ paintwork and style, an intricate hand painted pattern that mimics the way lights reflect off the curved panels. The vehicle also features performance carbon fibre elements and a long tail silhouette that immediately distinguishes the derivative within the Chiron family.

The model is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine producing a maximum output power of 1,600 PS and it is capable of reaching speeds of up to 440 km/h. The Chiron Super Sport has also been equipped with larger quad turbochargers, enhanced oil pump, cylinder head and a valve train.

In addition, the revised steering wheel and the harder springs in combination with the re-tuned, electronically controlled chassis guarantees complete stability even when the vehicle is traveling at high speed of up to 440 km/h.