The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a ‘one-of-on’ model designed specifically for Singapore. This is the first time orchid was used in a Rolls-Royce commission and it was selected as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty and strength.

The Bespoke Collective team at the home of Rolls-Royce collaborated with Helen Amy Murray and her team of designers, craftspeople and artisans for a period of over two years to create the Phantom Orchid masterpiece.

Additionally, Helen’s choice of design was inspired by several kinds of orchids including the Singapore Orchid; she and her team of six spent over 200 hours tirelessly refining the design and the artwork to perfection. Helen illustrated the design by hand first before creating the digital version she could print directly onto the silk crepe satin.

The final part of the process involved hand-sculpting of the flowers, releasing layers of fabric to create a 3D effect.

The interior of the vehicle was designed by Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Designer Yohan Benchetrit. The rear suite features a Bespoke orchid-inspired picnic table inlays which consists of a layer of orchids set in Piano Black veneer and Bespoke tread plates emanating a ‘sans’ text theme for welcoming the owner and passengers into the car.

The exterior of the vehicle features a unique paint finish created using the latest paint technology. The Arctic White paint finish was chosen as the base color and the tint of violet was added inspired by orchids, the pearlescent appearance is a result of combining fine glass particles through a special process and under the light, the paint technology creates a shimmering effect.

In addition, the single coachline on either side of the vehicle incorporates a Bespoke motif inspired by an orchid.