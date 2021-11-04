Meet the new Novitec N-Largo Ferrari F8 Spider which is limited to just 15 cars worldwide, the extra bodywork has been developed using carbon fiber to ensure the vehicle remains light in weight.

The N-Largo front fenders adds seven centimetres to the width of the car, the rear flares add thirteen centimetres width to the rear area. The large intakes cool high temperatures from the engine and brakes by delivering sufficient air and the Gill-shaped slits in the top let out the heated air from the brakes.

The new Novitec N-Largo is powered by a 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering a peak output of 818hp at 7960 rpm and 903 Nm of torque at a low 3100 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.6 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.7 seconds regardless of whether the hard top is up or down. The top speed is now 340km/h.

The exterior of the vehicle features a front fascia which replace the production bumper, additional spoiler lips for minimising aerodynamic lift and optimizing the handling stability at high speeds, a wider rear fascia fitted with a diffuser and a carbon rear spoiler in ducktail design fitted to generate more downforce at high seeds.

Additionally, the insert for the front hood, the trim next to the windshield, the door handles, window triangles and the side mirrors are made from lightweight compound to further improve the performance of the vehicle. Novitec also offers naked-carbon trim for the B-pillars as an option and the design of the latter resembles the current Formula 1 vehicles from orientation.

Novitec offers individual exclusivity for the interior as well, the company processes leather and Alcantara in any desired color.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of forged Novitec NF10 NL wheels in size 9.5Jx21 with five twin-spokes. The wheels have been mounted on tires measuring size 255/30 ZR21 to ensure sporty handling and are available in 72 different colors including a choice of brushed or polished surface finish.

An extremely concave, forged 12Jx22 wheels with high performance tires measuring 335/25 ZR22 will be available as well.

Novitec has lowered the ride height of the vehicle by 35mm using special sport springs to lower the centre of gravity and optimize the handling of the car. The driver can also hydraulically raise the body by about 40mm at the front axle with the touch of a button and return it to its standard level automatically at speeds of up to 80km/h.