It has been confirmed that the Lexus LS 500 will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month. The debut follows on from the world premiere at the Detroit Motor Show in January. The LS 500 will feature a Lexus hybrid system of the type that proved very popular in the previous generation.

So far, the only detail we have is the above teaser photo showing the external rear end of the Lexus LS 500h. The non-hybrid LS 500 features a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine so we suspect that the LS 500h will simply add a battery and hybrid drive system to that layout.

The previous generation LS 600h used a V8 engine an placed more of an emphasis on power and performance than economy. The new car is expected to redress this balance, building more efficiency and economy into a powerful package.

It is possible that Lexus plans to use the Lexus LC 500h platform for its flagship limo. That car had the gasoline-powered 3.5 litre V6 engine as well as an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. The power was run through a 4-speed automatic gearbox that mounted at the rear of the hybrid transmission.

Lexus have also revealed the planned release of the 2017 Lexus RC F GT3 race car alongside the LC, the RC, the RC F and the RX and NX ranges.