Professional car wrapping company “Prowrap” from the Netherlands recently gave this BMW i8 a new coat. BMW’s hybrid sports car is often the subject of a makeover, but this might just be one of the coolest we’ve seen to date.

Although the new wrap has the looks of the famous Martini livery that we often see on Porsches, it is unmistakably inspired by BMW’s M-Power striping. Car photographer “ROW1 Photography” visited Prowrap to capture the i8 and its fresh looks in all glory. Make sure to check out the gallery below and let us know your opinion!