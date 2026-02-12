2026 Macan GTS Review: The GTS DNA Electrified

The Porsche Macan has become the subject of intense debate since the combustion-engined version was dropped. Yet the electric generation is an extremely competitive car with genuine sporting ambitions, one that has no reason to hide from new rivals such as the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC EQ. Especially not in GTS form. That, however, comes at a price.

GTS models have now become key image carriers across Porsche’s range. That applies to the 911 just as much as to four-door models like the Cayenne and Taycan. Now the Macan is also available as a GTS, and it is safe to assume that this subtly sharpened performance version will become one of the best-selling variants. The styling has been mildly revised in typical GTS fashion, and it comes as standard with the highly sensible all-wheel drive system, using two electric motors and producing a total of 380 kW (516 PS). In short bursts of overboost, that figure rises to 420 kW (571 PS), alongside a massive 955 Nm of torque. If you are determined enough, the 2.4-tonne crossover will launch from rest to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach 200 km/h in an impressive 13.3 seconds. Its top speed of 250 km/h will be just as important to many potential customers as the maximum range of 580 kilometres.

As with the new Cayenne and the established Taycan, a modern 800-volt electrical architecture enables fast charging. Even so, the Porsche Macan GTS has lost a little ground in the top tier of electric performance. Its 270 kW charging speed is undeniably quick, but the latest competitors from BMW, Mercedes, Volvo or Xpeng replenish their underfloor battery packs at significantly higher rates. 320, 370 or even well over 400 kW is now possible, and in the premium and luxury SUV segment this is increasingly something buyers can reasonably expect.

Still, the overall package works. Particularly as a GTS, which starts at a substantial €104,200 and delivers the familiar visual upgrades, a properly sporty stance, and useful features such as air suspension, an off-road mode and optional rear-axle steering. Anyone who misses the soundtrack of a combustion engine can simply turn down the stereo and instead enjoy two GTS-specific sound profiles, designed to replace the absent exhaust note with a virtual, trumpet-like character.

For a 4.81-metre mid-size crossover, performance is generous and the acceleration is correspondingly impressive. But buyers need not fear a pointless performance model. Yes, the GTS is firmly set up, yet this is largely down to the wheel and tyre combination and the torsionally stiff body structure, combined with the heavy 100 kWh battery pack in the floor. This makes the suspension feel noticeably firmer and more direct than in the former Macan GTS with a combustion engine. Those seeking an even sportier look can swap the standard 21-inch wheels for the optional 22-inch set. It looks good, but it is hardly essential. The steering, on the other hand, is excellent and sharp.

There is ample space inside for four people, though squeezing three into the rear bench is not something anyone should be subjected to. The electrically adjustable sports seats are close to perfect, and with leather upholstery they leave a better impression than the so-called Race-Tex material. The 476-litre boot behind the powered tailgate can be expanded to more than 1,300 litres by folding the rear seats. There is also an 84-litre front boot, and if that still is not enough, an optional tow bar allows trailers of up to 2,500 kilograms. Combined with all-wheel drive and the off-road package, it is a convincing setup for owners with adventurous leisure habits, who want to enjoy not only the Macan GTS’s impressive driving fun, but also its real-world usability.