2026 Mercedes-Benz S Class: Attention to detail

In truth, the current Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been on the market for almost six years, and only now has it received a facelift. Even so, when a new S-Class arrives, the industry still pauses for a moment.

With a mid-cycle update, the moment of anticipation from the public and competitors alike is understandably shorter than with a full model change. Yet an S-Class remains, above all else, an S-Class. Visually, little has changed in fundamental terms. Fully electric drivetrains remain exclusive to the EQS. Instead, the flagship of the Mercedes range gains new headlights front and rear, along with a revised radiator grille that looks noticeably more dignified. The visual updates are subtle, but the attention to detail clearly benefits the S-Class. The illuminated Mercedes star on the bonnet is a playful yet image-boosting feature and technically demanding, although it will not be available on the German home market for the time being. The same applies to Level 3 automated driving. In Germany, this was previously available up to 95 km/h on motorways at significant cost. With the facelift of the S223 and V223, many had expected an increase to at least 120 km/h, offering far greater real-world usefulness. Instead, Level 3 has now been dropped entirely. The updated S-Class steps back to Level 2 Plus, sharing technology with the smaller CLA. Given the already low take-up rates, the reasoning behind this decision is difficult to justify.

Beyond that, much remains familiar, while the engines have been revised. The traditionally broad powertrain line-up includes the six-cylinder S 350d 4Matic with 230 kW and 313 PS, the S 450d 4Matic with 270 kW and 367 PS, and the petrol S 450 4Matic with 280 kW, 381 PS and 640 Nm of torque. Plug-in hybrid options include the S 450e with 240 kW and 326 PS and the S 500 4Matic with 330 kW and 449 PS. At the top sits the V8-powered S 580 4Matic, delivering 395 kW, 537 PS and 750 Nm. Depending on the model, all are available in standard and long-wheelbase form. The plug-in hybrids achieve an electric-only range of around 100 kilometres. The powerful V12 remains reserved for the armoured S 680 Guard 4Matic. AMG and Maybach variants will follow at a later date. All models benefit from new vehicle electronics and are networked via the MB.OS operating system, previously seen only in the new CLA. Air suspension remains standard, while optional features include electronic roll stabilisation and rear-wheel steering with up to ten degrees of steering angle, regardless of wheelbase.

Inside, occupants enjoy the familiar S-Class luxury, with large displays front and rear, newly detachable remote controls and updated technology for video conferencing. In terms of safety, little is left to be desired, with up to 15 airbags, heated seatbelts and a wide array of driver assistance systems. Thanks to an expanded Manufaktur programme offering more than 150 exterior colours and over 400 interior finishes, each S-Class can be tailored almost without limit. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz S 350d 4Matic start at €121,356.