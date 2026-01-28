America at Full Throttle: A Weekend at The Rolex Daytona 24 2026

This year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will be remembered for many things, but not all of them were written into the script. Yes, it delivered the usual opening-round drama that has come to define IMSA’s global all-star race, but it was also shaped by something far less predictable. Overnight, dense fog engulfed Daytona International Speedway, trapping the field behind the safety car for six hours and 33 minutes, a period so long it began to feel surreal. Even by endurance racing standards, it was extraordinary.

Yet neither the weather nor the wait was enough to derail the competitive story at the front. Porsche Penske Motorsport emerged victorious once again, the #7 Porsche 963 of Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich and Felipe Nasr securing a third consecutive Daytona win for the team. And crucially, the conditions did nothing to dampen enthusiasm trackside. If anything, they amplified it. Organisers confirmed record attendance across the weekend, a reminder that Daytona’s appeal extends far beyond uninterrupted green-flag running.

I was at Daytona with BMW M Motorsport, hosted in what was, without question, the most impressive hospitality in the paddock. BMW’s Champions Club occupied prime real estate opposite the start-finish line, directly facing the giant, unapologetic “World Center of Racing” sign that looms over the main grandstand. Wrapped in M branding, it offered the best rooftop seats in the house, an open bar, and an American buffet of heroic proportions. There was even excellent coffee, easily the best for ten miles in any direction, although perhaps not enough to trouble a European barista.

It was spectacular, generous, and deeply enjoyable. But the truth is, the magic of the Rolex 24 has never really lived in the fancy seats, the free-flowing champagne, or the industrial quantities of mac and cheese. The real story of Daytona has always been happening elsewhere.

By mid-afternoon, the infield already felt less like part of a circuit and more like a temporary settlement. Children sat high on their parents’ shoulders, oversized ear defenders clamped over tiny heads, eyes fixed on the blur of colour and noise passing just metres away. Pushchairs were parked beside cool boxes. Dogs slept under folding chairs. This was endurance racing not as spectacle, but as a shared family outing.

The contrast was gloriously American. Tesla Cybertrucks sat alongside Rolls-Royces, both parked next to vast RVs that looked capable of crossing continents. Tents spilled out around them, linked by extension leads, fairy lights and tarpaulins. Between each plot, campfires crackled, barbecues smoked, and makeshift wooden structures had been assembled to create vantage points no ticket could buy. Some were crude, others impressively engineered, all of them occupied.

That sense of belonging was everywhere once you started looking for it. Owners’ clubs arrived in force, staking out their own corners of the infield and grandstands. Groups from the Porsche Club of America mixed easily with clusters of Mazda Miata owners, while Corvettes appeared in overwhelming numbers, proudly representing America’s sports car in its spiritual home. BMW M was out in strength too, from modern cars to older icons, reinforcing the feeling that Daytona is as much a gathering of enthusiasts as it is a race weekend. It all felt organic rather than curated, brand loyalty expressed through conversation, shared food and shared vantage points rather than polished displays.

Wandering through it, you were never anonymous for long. People asked where I was from, what had brought me to Daytona, whether I was enjoying myself. When I told them it was my first Rolex 24, the reaction was always the same. Smiles, handshakes, genuine excitement that someone new was seeing it for the first time. There was no cynicism, no gatekeeping, just pride. It felt welcoming in a way few major motorsport events manage.

As sunset approached, the atmosphere shifted again. Every infield grandstand filled. Families, couples, groups of friends, all ages and backgrounds, shoulder to shoulder as the light softened and the cars began to glow under the fading sky. Daytona has a way of pulling everyone in at that moment. The race settles into its rhythm, and the crowd leans closer.

That sense of connection extends to the cars themselves. Daytona crowds have favourites, and they wear those loyalties proudly. In GTD Pro, the main attraction was AO Racing’s bright green Porsche 911, universally known as “Rexy”. Children spotted it long before it arrived, adults smiled every time it thundered past, and its merchandise was everywhere – hats, hoodies, flags – as if it were a beloved character rather than a race car. The theatre continued in the paddock and fan areas, where dinosaur-suited mascots leaned fully into the joke, posing for photos and delighting crowds of all ages.

That personality extended beyond GT racing too. In LMP2, AO Racing’s gold-liveried #99 Oreca 07, “Spike”, carried its own following into the Rolex 24, racing in celebratory colours after securing the 2025 championship. Together, Rexy and Spike gave the infield heroes to latch onto across classes, proof that endurance racing at Daytona is as much about character and connection as it is outright speed.

One moment, more than any other, stayed with me. Standing inside those vast, 31-degree banked bowl corners as the cars charged past felt almost unreal. The scale of Daytona only really makes sense when you are down there, looking up at concrete walls that seem to lean in on you. I had ridden around them on Friday afternoon in a BMW M3, and even then it was intimidating. At around 140 mph, just centimetres from the white wall, it felt precarious and faintly absurd, the banking pulling at your senses in a way no flat circuit ever does.

Watching the race from that same vantage point later, it was impossible not to marvel at what the drivers were dealing with. Doing those speeds in the dark, then in the fog, headlights flaring and the sun occasionally breaking through straight into a bug-splattered windscreen, borders on madness. It is one thing to understand Daytona on paper, another entirely to stand inside it and feel the velocity, the noise, and the exposure. That perspective changed how I saw the night that followed.

By around 10pm, every possible vantage point was teeming with people. Grandstands, grassy banks, the roofs of RVs, those improvised platforms built earlier in the day. Conversations paused as engines echoed through the dusk, and then, right on cue, fireworks lit up the sky. For a few minutes, the race became a backdrop. People cheered. Children pointed skywards. Music spilled from a dozen directions at once.

Then the fog rolled in.

Shortly before midnight, cloud cover thickened over the circuit. At first it felt manageable, another Daytona quirk, but conditions worsened steadily. By 12.15am, the safety car was deployed, and it would not peel away again until after sunrise. More than six and a half hours later, 121 consecutive laps had been completed at reduced speed, the longest continuous caution period in the event’s history. The cars never stopped circulating.

“I’ve never been so bored behind the wheel,” admitted Connor Zilisch, who drove the #31 Cadillac for four hours behind the safety car.

And yet, the atmosphere barely faltered. Fires burned longer. People wrapped themselves in blankets. Conversations drifted. Some slept, others wandered, drawn back to the fence at three or four in the morning, coffee in hand, eyes tired but spirits intact. The race was still there, glowing faintly through the mist, a constant presence rather than the sole focus.

Once the fog lifted, Daytona did what Daytona always does. The crowds surged back, and officials confirmed a record attendance before the final hour. True to tradition, the race built to a finish that underlined just how competitive modern IMSA has become. All four classes remained in contention deep into the final laps, margins measured in seconds rather than minutes after a full day and night of racing.

It also felt like a snapshot of a broader moment for motorsport in the United States. IMSA is booming, and Daytona makes that impossible to ignore. Manufacturer involvement is deeper than it has been in years, grids are full, and the crowds no longer feel like a novelty headline but an expectation. There is a confidence to the series now, one that feels global yet grounded, serious yet accessible. Endurance racing, once niche, is embedded in American sporting culture again, and IMSA sits right at the centre of it.

That depth was reflected perfectly in the GTD Pro class, where BMW claimed a remarkable victory against the odds. Northern Ireland’s Dan Harper, alongside Max Hesse, Neil Verhagen and Connor De Phillippi, took the win in the #1 BMW M4 run by Paul Miller Racing, having started from the very back of the grid after a qualifying disqualification for a tyre infringement. It was a drive defined by patience, recovery and belief.

When racing resumed after the fog delay, the race effectively reset into a six-hour sprint. A perfectly judged final pit stop with just over an hour remaining put Harper into the lead, a position he would not relinquish. After 24 hours, the margin was just 2.223 seconds over the #75 Mercedes.

“I can’t believe it, what a race,” Harper wrote afterwards. “It was a big challenge to try and win from the back of the grid, but the whole #1 crew produced a perfect performance and we never stopped believing we could do it.

But those are the details you can read anywhere.

What stays with you is everything else. The children asleep on shoulders as engines howl past. The supercars and luxury limousines parked beside RVs and tents. The campfires, the barbecues, the fireworks, the strangers who become neighbours for a weekend. The sense that the race belongs as much to the people around it as to the drivers inside the cars.

That is why the Rolex 24 endures. Not just as a race, but as a place.