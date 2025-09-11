2025 992.2 Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Review: The Sweet Spot Just Got Sharper

I’ve just spent a few hundred miles in the 992.2 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid and it feels like the calm, confident centre of the refreshed 992.2 911 range. My test car was lightly specced: no front axle lift, no head-up display, no InnoDrive. It did have the brilliant full carbon buckets, the mid-tier BOSE audio, LED headlights, Lane Change Assist and 360 parking cameras. Even with that restrained build, the car landed the “do-it-all” brief better than anything else in the line-up.

Under the skin is the new 3.6-litre flat-six paired with Porsche’s compact T-Hybrid system. The e-turbo kills lag, a 40kW e-motor sits in the PDK housing, and a 1.9kWh battery feeds both. Total output is 532bhp and 610Nm, good for 0–100km/h in 3.0 seconds and 312km/h flat out. It’s not a plug-in; it’s a light, performance-first hybrid, and it feels it on the road.

992.2 911 Carrera GTS 1 of 19

Response is the headline. From 2,000rpm the GTS surges like a big-capacity NA engine, only with extra shove from the e-motor. Throttle accuracy is superb, and the PDK seems to read intent half a beat early. Rear-steer trims your line without dram, and the steering stays beautifully weighted and consistent. It’s quick enough for a track day, calm enough for a commute, and never shouts about its cleverness.

Liveability seals it. The carbon buckets aren’t the convenient choice, but set you low, centred and locked; a proper Porsche driving position. Ride quality is firm but disciplined on mixed surfaces, with that familiar GTS bandwidth between comfort and control. Even without front lift the nose never felt precious, and the lack of InnoDrive and HUD actually made the car feel purer. BOSE is great for everyday use, and cabin storage remains decent for a 911, even with normal seats and rear seats optioned, there is copious space for luggage/small limbed humans.

The newly announced 992.2 Turbo S is the headline act, the top of the tree. It adds a second electrically assisted turbo and pushes outputs into hypercar-baiting territory. On a fast road or long straight, it would leave a GTS for dead. It is also far pricier and heavier on hardware, chasing numbers with relentless efficiency. If you want the ultimate poster-quick 911, the Turbo S is the daddy.

That doesn’t make the GTS a consolation prize. The GTS is the car you’ll enjoy wringing out more often, on more roads. It serves rich feedback, instant response (even if the Turbo S promises to be even more responsive) and real-world pace you can actually access.

It carries less complexity, may feel more connected, and still delivers proper 911 theatre. You won’t get Turbo S bragging rights, but you also won’t feel short-changed for a second.

The 992.2 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid is the real-world 911 to buy. It’s blisteringly fast, deeply rounded and refreshingly focused even in a modest spec. The Turbo S owns the record books, but the GTS might just own the everyday. Time will tell…