2026 Audi Etron GT Quattro Drive: A Confident Starting Point

Audi has extended the Etron GT line-up with a more accessible model. Yet with electric all-wheel drive, a high level of comfort, and 370 kW (503 bhp), it’s hardly what most would consider entry-level. A more responsive drivetrain and well-tuned chassis are now matched by significantly improved range.

The Etron GT may not be new, but it still looks bold, athletic and modern. It grabs attention. Quite why the facelift avoided any visual changes remains a closely guarded secret in Böllinger Höfe, where the four-door electric GT is built. A refreshed design would have been welcome, just as it would on its sibling, the Porsche Taycan, which also saw minimal cosmetic updates.

Audi Etron GT 1 of 20

Unlike Porsche, Audi has stuck to its core formula. The updated Etron GT gets a larger 105 kWh battery but no rear-wheel-drive version, which could have unlocked further range. Instead, Audi stays true to its Quattro identity, with all-wheel drive and plenty of power — up to 430 kW and 625 Nm in boost mode.

Performance figures are unchanged. Zero to 62 mph takes just 4.0 seconds, with top speed limited to 245 km/h (152 mph). It’s quick enough for the vast majority of drivers. What will matter more is the increased official range, now up to 575 km, and the battery’s ability to fast-charge at 320 kW. Consumption is rated at 17.8 to 19.3 kWh/100 km, although this is only achievable with a very light right foot. On a domestic wallbox, charging is still limited to 11 kW, but from 10 to 80 percent takes only 18 minutes on a high-speed charger. That’s useful, especially since the display often shows closer to 460 km of real-world range. Boot capacity is an unremarkable 405 litres, but the 77-litre front compartment adds some flexibility.

On the road, the Etron GT is still a pleasure to drive. Suspension and damping feel well judged, especially given the low centre of gravity. Steering feedback is precise and natural. Braking, however, remains slightly inconsistent, particularly during the transition from regenerative to mechanical braking — a reminder of the car’s 2.4-tonne kerb weight. Through fast corners it tends to push wide, though the driver-adjustable regeneration helps mitigate this. A third, stronger regen setting would be welcome.

The cabin is smart and comfortable, though not particularly spacious. The disappointment lies in the standard specification. For a base price of €108,900, it seems stingy to offer synthetic leather seats with limited adjustment, no rear seat heating and no head-up display.

White exterior paint and 19-inch wheels also feel too basic at this level. The new steering wheel feels good but brings no real advantage, and its touch-sensitive controls are less intuitive than before.

Options that ought to be standard — such as a 360-degree camera (€680), matrix LED or laser lights (€4,280), head-up display (€1,400), driver assistance systems (from €1,300), rear-wheel steering (€1,900), or comfort seats — can quickly push the price above €130,000. That said, few buyers will feel compelled to move up to the S or RS versions. With 625 Nm of torque and strong mid-range performance, this base Etron GT is already plenty fast. Big-ticket upgrades like active suspension with pitch and roll control (€7,000) or tungsten carbide-coated brakes (€3,400) can easily be skipped. It’s quick, capable and enjoyable just as it is.